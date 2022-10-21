Area sports roundup: Five football teams complete undefeated regular seasons

High school football

St. Ignatius captured the Western 8-Man conference championship with a 58-0 over win Superior. Canyon Sargent ran for four touchdowns of 15, 3, 15 and 11 yards. McClure ran for a 4-yard score and tossed three TD passes: 39 yards to Isaac Umphrey, 5 yards to Umphrey and 15 yards to Kenny Ness. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 8-0 and will have a No. 1 seed in the playoffs starting next week. The Bobcats will be the league's No. 2 seed after going 8-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Flint Creek rolled to a 54-8 road win over Simms to complete an undefeated regular season at 9-0. The Titans won the South Central 8-Man conference title last week and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Andrew Tallon ran for touchdowns of 5, 4, and 5 yards. Tyler Burden scored a 25-yard TD run. Johnathan Pfendler had a 15-yard TD run. Trey Phillips caught a 29-yard TD pass from Olle Wigge. Colt Parsons returned an interception for a touchdown.

Bigfork cruised to a 39-0 home win over Eureka to complete an undefeated regular season at 8-0, win the Western B conference title and earn a No. 1 seed for the playoffs starting next week.

Defending State A champion Hamilton tallied a 23-7 road win over Columbia Falls to finish the regular season with a 9-0 record.

Polson toughed out a 34-28 win over Whitefish to complete an undefeated regular season at 8-0. Polson's Jarrett Wilson threw four touchdown passes and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Fynn Ridgeway passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-3), who had the ball at Polson's 2-yard line with 15 seconds left but fumbled.

Defending State AA champion Missoula Sentinel posted a 49-21 home win over Butte by scoring the final 28 points of the game to break a 21-21 tie in the third quarter. Sentinel senior Adam Jones rushed 15 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while Riley Allen was 5-of-10 passing for 142 yards and two scores, a 79-yarder to Karsen Beitz and a 32-yarder to Danny Sirmon. The Spartans will be the West No. 3 seed and will host East No. 6 seed Great Falls CMR in the first round of the playoffs next week. They ended the regular season with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-2 conference mark.

Defending State B champion Florence posted a 35-12 road win over Loyola Sacred Heart.

Libby won a home shootout against Corvallis, 52-42. Loggers senior Cy Stevenson, a Griz football commit, carried the ball 23 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Frenchtown scored a 49-7 road win over East Helena.

Stevensville rallied for a 34-21 win over Butte Central, scoring the final 13 points to break a 21-21 tie.

Charlo built a 36-0 halftime lead in a 53-8 home win over Troy.

Noxon rolled to a 54-14 road win over Twin Bridges.

Seeley-Swan lost to Choteau, 38-0.

Ronan suffered a 42-0 loss to Dillon.

High school soccer

Briel Powers scored a goal and assisted on another to help the Sentinel girls top Billings Skyview 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs Friday night at Amend Park.

Sentinel (10-3-3), the third seed from the West, will get to host the East’s No. 4 seed, Billings West, Tuesday in the semifinals. The Golden Bears (9-3-4) topped Missoula Hellgate, the No. 1 team from the West, 1-0 on Friday.

Skyview, which was seeded second in the East, concluded its season at 10-4-1.

Powers scored the opening goal on an assist by Phoebe Knellhorne. Later, still in the first half, Powers assisted a goal by Haley Wolsky, and the Spartans had all they needed on this night.

Sentinel takes an 11-match unbeaten streak into the semifinals. The Spartans are 9-2-0 in that stretch.

The Hellgate boys scored four first-half goals on its way to a 4-0 home win over Belgrade to advance to the State AA semifinals. Curtis Stevens tallied one goal and one assist, Miles Shefloe, Brady Reed and Max Williamson scored one goal apiece, and Henry Pierce carded one assist.

The Big Sky girls' season came to an end with a 6-1 loss at Bozeman Gallatin.

High school volleyball

Superior posted a win over Philipsburg, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Lanie Crabb led the Bobcats with 10 kills and 29 digs, Payton Milender added nine kills and 32 digs, and Brooke Bibler had three aces and 26 assists.

Big Sky defeated Butte, 25-20, 25-12, 27-29, 25-20. Kalispell Flathead lost to Helena Capital, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 18-25.