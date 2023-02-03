Boys high school basketball
Florence 63, Arlee 49: Tyler Abbott tallies 15 points in leading the Falcons to the Friday home win. Patrick Duchien added 13 points and Jesse Padilla 12. Arlee's Ben Old Person-Harlow led all scorers with 19 points.
Butte Central 58, Frenchtown 46: Connor Michaud scored 20 points and Eli Quinn added 13 for the Broncs in the Friday home loss. Kyle Holter scored 27 points for the Maroons.
Browning 93, Polson 80: Dawson DuMont scored 28 points for the Pirates in the road loss. Jarrett Wilson added 19 points and Espn Fisher 13 for Polson.
Girls high school basketball
Drummond 47, Philipsburg 33: Lizzy Perry led the Trojans with 22 points and Remington Cline added 10 in the Friday road win. Rachel Ward scored nine points for the Prospectors.