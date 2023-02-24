Western A boys divisional in Ronan

Frenchtown 47, Hamilton 45: The battle of Broncs saw Frenchtown come out on top behind a 15-6 surge in the fourth quarter Friday night. Frenchtown will play in divisional finals Saturday night and Hamilton will play in a loser-out game. Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 18 points and Kellen Klimpel added 12. Asher Magness scored 16 points for Hamilton and Eli Taylor added 12.

Western B boys divisional in Anaconda

Loyola Sacred Heart 46, Florence 33: The top-ranked Rams advanced to divisional finals early Friday night. They will play the winner of Friday night's late game that pitted Bigfork against host Anaconda. No stats were available at press time.

Western A girls divisional in Ronan

Hamilton 55, Dillon 51: Taylor McCarthy scored 17 points and Taryn Searle added 15 in leading the Broncs to the semifinal win Friday. Hamilton secured a state berth with the victory. Sydney Petersen led Dillon with 15 points. Hamilton will play in divisional finals against Frenchtown Saturday night.