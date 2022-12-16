Area sports roundup: Frenchtown boys use fast start in cruising past Hardin Friday

Boys high school basketball

Frenchtown went on a 23-4 run in the first quarter and cruised to a win over Hardin in Lockwood Friday, 67-39. Connor Michaud paced the Broncs with 24 points, followed by Sully Belcourt with 11.

St. Regis won at Superior Friday, 67-30. Caleb Ball collected 25 points for the Tigers. Tucker Donaldson led the Bobcats with 10 points.

Keaton Stickman scored 20 points and Great Falls outscored Missoula Big Sky 9-4 in overtime to earn its second win of the season Thursday, 65-60. Big Sky took a 20-13 first-quarter lead and went up 36-29 at intermission. But the Bison rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 10-2.

Thompson Falls remained perfect (3-0) with a 55-37 victory over Troy. The Blue Hawks outscored the Trojans in every quarter on their way to the win. Troy fell to 0-2. Bryson LeCoure dumped in 16 points and Josh Wilhite helped with 11 for the Blue Hawks. Paxton Fisher led all scorers with 19 points for Troy.

In both teams' first league match of the season, Dillon knocked off Corvallis 68-45. The Beavers were paced by Max Davis' 17 points and Carter Curnow's 13. Stats were unavailable for Corvallis.

This game was a tale of two different teams, as Drummond (4-1) beat Valley Christian (0-4) 46-28. The Trojans scored double digits in every quarter while the Eagles failed to crack that mark once. Drummond got 10 points from Brody Rasor in the win.

Eureka used a lopsided third quarter where it outscored Stillwater Christian by 13 in order to secure a 51-40 win. It was the Lions' first win of the season and Braden Casazza once again led all scorers with 21 points.

After a strong 14-7 start, Ronan fell off and gave way to Libby who ended up winning this league contest 51-36. The Loggers had three players hit double figures led by Tyler Anderson's 16. Ronan got eight from Marlo Tonasket.

Despite getting being outscored 20-10 in the final frame, Florence had built a large enough lead to hold on for a 66-56 victory over Deer Lodge. Jesse Padilla tossed in 18 points for the Falcons.

Two Eagle River beat Victor, 57-50. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 19 points and Cai Burke added 17 for the Eagles. Landon Nuttall had 13 points for the Pirates.

Loyola Sacred Heart won at Stevensville Wednesday, 70-30. Noah Haffey had 15 points for the Rams.

Girls high school basketball

An uneven affair Thursday saw Thompson Falls beat Troy by 40 points with a finish of 57-17. Avery Burgess and Gabi Hannum had 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Blue Hawks. They outscored Troy 34-5 in the first half.

The Dillon Beavers dominated the Corvallis Blue Devils behind 18 points from Halie Fitzgerald. The final score was 64-21 as Dillon remained perfect and Corvallis remained winless. Ava Loren and Ericka Jessop netted six points each for Corvallis.

The Eureka gals are still waiting to get in the win column for the first time in 2022 following a 61-47 loss at the hands of Stillwater Christian. Aubrey Casazza scored 11 points and Remmi Stanger scored 10 to lead the Lions.

Two teams trending in opposite directions met on Thursday night with Drummond besting Valley Christian 59-16. Lexi Nelson scored a game-high 17 for the winners while Carmandee Coghlan contributed eight for the Eagles.

Ronan doubled up Libby on a night where it registered its first win of the season and kept the Loggers winless. Stats were unavailable.

Florence earned its first win of the year over Deer Lodge 55-28, which conversely moved to 0-5 despite a 14-point performance from Skyla Pierson. Stats were unavailable for the Falcons.

Hardin topped Frenchtown Friday in Lockwood, 59-35. Madison Kaufman led the Broncs with 15 points.