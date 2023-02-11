Girls high school basketball

Frenchtown 49, No. 1 Dillon 40: The Broncs (10-2, 13-4) derailed the Dillon Express, handing the Beavers their first loss of the year. Hamilton took an eight-point lead in the first quarter and outscored Dillon 30-27 in the second half. Sadie Smith knocked down 17 points and Madison Kaufman 16, with Mason Quinn scoring eight. Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen scored 12 points each to lead Dillon (11-1, 17-1).

Hamilton 63, Butte Central 46: The Broncs jumped out to a 24-11 first-quarter advantage and went on to post their ninth conference win (12-5 overall). Taryn Searle drained 19 points and Emilee Searle netted 12. Taylor McCarthy hit for nine points and Ayda Griffin scored eight. Brooke Badovinac couldn't be stopped, raining down 35 points for the Maroons (1-11, 3-15). Mollie Drew added seven points.

Anaconda 62, Missoula Loyola 52: Meela Mitchell and Maniyah Lunceford dropped 24 and 21 points respectively for the Copperheads, who closed their regular season at 7-1 in conference games and 12-3 overall. Hayden Lunceford chipped in with eight points. Gio Horner led the Breakers (6-2, 12-6) with 18 points. Charlotte Cummings dropped 17 points.

Philipsburg 55, Superior 43: The Prospectors sealed the victory with a 24-16 run in the final quarter, finishing their regular season with a 10-3 mark in conference matches and 14-4 overall. Gretchen Hill led the offense with 21 points, Rachel Ward tallied 13, and Montannah Piar and Lucia Lee added nine points apiece. Josie Crabb drained 20 points for the Bobcats (13-0, 16-2). Payton Milender scored 10 points.

Boys high school basketball

No. 2 Butte Central 62, No. 3 Hamilton 51: The Maroons outscored the Broncs in every quarter and ran their record to a perfect 12-0 in conference games and 17-1 overall. Dougie Peoples drained 21 points, Eric Loos had 15 and Owen McPartland 11. Asher Magness tallied 13 points for the Broncs, with Canaan Magness adding 11 points and Max Cianflone eight.

Dillon 52, Frenchtown 51 (OT): The Beavers won a thriller in overtime, edging the Broncs 8-7 in the extra frame. Kyler Engellant led Dillon with 18 points. Carter Curnow netted 14 points and Max Davis eight. Connor Michaud scored a game-high 24 points for the Broncs. Eli Quinn and Kellen Klimpel contributed eight points apiece.

Thompson Falls 53, Seeley-Swan 50: The Class B Blue Hawks raised their record to 9-8 overall, edging the Class C Blackhawks. Jesse Claridge led the offense with 22 points, Bryson LeCoure tallied 12 and Jacob Britt eight. Nic Little led four players in double figures for the Blackhawks with 13 points. Connor Matthew drained 12 points, and Tyler Haines and Klayton Kovitch added 10 points apiece.

No. 1 Missoula Loyola 87, Anaconda 59: Noah Haffey buried a game-high 24 points, and the top-ranked Rams closed the regular season undefeated in conference play at 8-0 (17-1 overall). Reynolds Johnson drained 15 points, and Ethan Stack and Jack Clevenger tallied 11 points each. Gabe Galle netted 16 points to lead the Copperheads (4-4, 9-7), and River Hurley knocked down 14 points.

St. Regis 51, Victor 27: The Tigers ended their regular season at 10-2 in conference games and 15-3 overall. Caleb Ball drained 20 points and Hunter Stolla hit three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points. Kaleb Park hit two 3-pointers. Landon Nuttall netted 11 points for the Pirates, with Cale Alber contributing seven.

Lincoln 59, Alberton 18: Teegan Riddle poured in 22 points, Roegun Dietz hit for 10 and Kayden Riddle scored eight for the Lynx. Jonah Renaud scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.

Philipsburg 50, Superior 40: Andrew Tallon poured in 22 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Cavan Babbitt and Eric Pitcher added 10 points each for the Prospectors. Isaac Miller netted 12 points and Orion Plakke 11 for the Bobcats.