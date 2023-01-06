Area sports roundup: Frenchtown girls surge past Hamilton

Girls high school basketball

Frenchtown 57, Hamilton 45: Mason Quinn piled up 21 points and Madison Kaufman added 17 Friday for host Frenchtown. Taryn Searle scored 14 points for Hamilton.

Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17: Taryn Lamb led the Wardens with eight points and Ashlynd Brown added four. Maniyah Lunceford scored 15 points for the Copperheads.

Polson 44, Whitefish 32: Addyson Gallatin led the Pirates with 22 points. Ainsley Scott scored nine for the host Bulldogs.

Boys high school basketball

Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17: Keaton Piedalue led the Vikings with 21 points Friday. Teammate Tucker Love added 11.

Superior 70, Alberton 25: Orion Plakke scored 19 points and Gannon Quilan added 14 to lead the Bobcats. Jonah Renaud led Albertson with 13 points.

Darby 62, Lincoln 44: Cullen Duggan led the Tigers with 21 points and Will Martin added 11. Kayden Riddle scored 12 for the Lynx and Wesson Dempster and Teegan Riddle added 11.

Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55: Adam Nikunen and Tyler McDonald each scored 11 points to lead the Wolfpack. Hudson Luedtke led the Bulldogs with 24.