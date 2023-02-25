High school basketball roundup

GIRLS

Western A divisional in Ronan

Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 42: Frenchtown secured divisional bragging rights with the win Saturday night. The win came a day after Frenchtown earned its first state berth in seven years. Madison Kaufman led Frenchtown with 21 points and Mason Quinn added 16. Layne Kearns scored 15 points for Hamilton and Taylor McCarthy added 12.

Western B divisional in Anaconda

Bigfork 60, Loyola Sacred Heart 31: The Valkyries rolled to the divisional title behind 21 points by Braedon Gunlock, 14 by Paeton Gunlock and 11 by Madison Chappuis. No Loyola stats were provided.

Anaconda 48, Florence 46: Kenzy Pickering scored 14 points for the Falcons and Trista Williams added 10 in the Saturday game.

Western AA regular season

Helena 41, Missoula Sentinel 40: Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans with 13 points and Lilly Allen added nine Saturday. Both teams will open divisional tournament play Thursday in Kalispell.

BOYS

Western AA regular season

Helena 70, Missoula Sentinel 62: Kade McDonough scored 13 points for the Spartans and Patrick Sale added 12 Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Western A boys divisional in Ronan

Columbia Falls 69, Browning 50: Jace Hill scored 25 points and Cody Schweikert added 13 for the Wildcats in the Saturday loser-out win. Maurice Redhorn posted 19 for the Indians.

Dillon 41, Hamilton 39: Asher Magness scored 11 points and Cole Dickemore added 10 to lead the Broncs in the Saturday loss.

Western B boys divisional in Anaconda

St. Ignatius 77, Thompson Falls 74 (OT): Zoran LaFrombois poured in 43 points and Cedric McDonald added 13 in leading the Bulldogs to the Saturday divisional win. Bryson LeCoure scored 22 and Braxton Dorscher 12 for the Blue Hawks.

Men's college tennis

Sacramento State won for the seventh time in its last eight matches with a 5-2 victory over visiting Montana (4-5) on Saturday. The Hornets won the doubles point, and received singles wins from Mark Keki, Mate Voros, Jan Silva and Ori Maior.

Fernando Perez won at No. 3 singles for the Grizzlies. Teammate Guillermo Martin won at No. 6.

Sacramento State improved to 8-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference, and 6-0 at home. Montana dropped to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in league play. The 8-3 record is the Hornets' best 11-match start since the 2007 team was also 8-3.

The Hornets have lost just once since Jan. 22, and have defeated both of their Big Sky opponents (Portland State was the other) by 5-2 scores.

Sacramento State won the doubles point for the eighth time this season, getting victories at No. 1 from Keki/Voros, and No. 3 from Hayden Rand/Maior. In singles, Keki (No. 1), Voros (No. 2) and Maior (No. 5) each won in straight sets. Silva won his match at No. 4 in three sets. Sacramento State clinched the match quickly as the Hornets won three of the first four singles matchups to earn the necessary four points.