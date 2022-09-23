Area sports roundup: Frenchtown golfer Katie Lewis makes it 10 straight wins

High school golf

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis made it 10 wins in a row Friday with a medalist performance in Western A divisionals in Libby. The sophomore has won every meet she has participated in this year leading up to state next week in Hamilton. She carded a 9-over score of 81 to edge runner-up medalist Ashley Maki of Polson by four strokes. The Pirates won the girls team title at 86-over.

Carson Hupka of Polson won boys medalist honors with a 2-under score of 70, edging Billy Smith of Whitefish by a stroke. Polson won the team title by 18 strokes at 10-over.

High school cross country

It was a big day for Missoula Sentinel at the Great Falls Invitational Friday. Sentinel won the boys varsity combined 12-team race with 41 points, led by Callum Coots, who took third individually in 17:08.5. Malia Bradford of Sentinel won the girls varsity combined race individually in 19:57.8. Kalispell Flathead won the girls 12-team race.

High school volleyball

Hellgate earned a five-set win over Kalispell Flathead by taking the fifth set 15-9 after they won set one 26-24 and set two 25-12 before dropping the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-19. Camille Sherrill led the Knights with 13 kills, 23 digs and two aces. Moana Massey had 18 assists. For Flathead, Olivia Lyngholm totaled 19 kills and 12 digs, Sienna Sterk had 11 kills and 15 digs, Cyan Mooney led with five aces and Amelia Mason had 34 assists.

Sentinel battled for a 25-21 win in set three against Helena High after dropping the first two sets, 25-19 and 26-24, but the Spartans then came up in short in the fourth set 25-19 as they suffered a four-set loss. AJ Hanninen had 39 assists for the Spartans, Bailey Casagrande has 27 diges, Lexi Baer had 11 kills and Alexis Eggert had three blocks. Lauren Heuiser and Emma Stilson each had eight kills for Helena, while Makenzie Jackson has seven aces.

Bigfork toughed out a 25-21 first set against Eureka before rolling to 25-9 and 25-6 wins for a three-set sweep victory. Zoe Albert led the Valkyries with 12 kills and five aces to go with nine digs. Inga Turner tallied six kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs. Jessa Newton had 12 assists. Tessa Troyer totaled 13 digs.

Down two sets to one, Florence grabbed the fourth set 25-15 and the fifth set 15-10 to earn a five-set win over Anaconda. The Falcons won set two 25-23 but had dropped the first set 25-22 and the third set 25-17. Ava Philbrick led Florence with 13 kills and three blocks, Maggie Schneiter had 16 assists and Ella Goeltz had 17 digs.

Thompson Falls rolled to a three-set win over St. Ignatius, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16. Avery Burgess piled up 13 kills for Thompson Falls, Ellie Baxter totaled 17 assists and two blocks, and Natalie Roberts had four aces and six digs. Izzy Evans led St. Ignatius with nine kills, while Gabby Smith had 14 assists and 13 digs.

Columbia Falls captured the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-23 to secure a four-set win over Ronan after taking the first set 25-16 and dropping the second set 25-18. Maddy Moultray led Columbia Falls with 13 kills to go with six digs; Demye Rensel tallied nine kills, eight digs and three aces; Emalee Alton totaled eight kills, seven digs and three aces; and Kierra Kemppainen had 36 assists. For Ronan, Lauryn Buhr had 10 kills, Leina Ulutoa had 13 digs and three aces, Kylie Fetui had 11 assists and Kaydence Santos had 3.5 blocks.

Dillon won the final three sets 25-19, 25-17, 15-12 to rally for a five-set victory over Stevensville after dropping the first two sets 26-24, 25-23. Zoey Morast led Dillon with 14 kills and four blocks, Ariel Thomas added 11 kills, and Leila Stennerson had 33 assists and 19 digs.

Seeley-Swan rebounded after dropping a 28-26 first set against Victor by taking the next three sets 25-13, 25-18, 25-11 for the four-set victory.

Troy captured the third set 26-24 and the fourth set 25-18 to garner a four-set victory over Plains after the Trojans had won the first set 25-20 and the Trotters had claimed the second set 25-16.

Charlo scored a three-set win over Alberton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.

High school football

Frenchtown was outscored 14-0 after halftime in a 21-10 loss to Dillon on Thursday. The Broncs took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Matt Kleinsmith made a 17-yard gield goal and QB Eli Quinn rushed for a 7-yard touchdown. Their lead was trimmed to 10-7 by halftime as Eli Nourse ripped off an 85-yard touchdown. Dillon took its first lead as QB Kee Christiansen ran for a 7-yard touchdown. The Beavers made it a two-score game on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Christiansen to Treyton Graham.

High school soccer

The Polson girls beat Libby Thursday, 6-1. Myranda Heiser scored three goals for the Pirates.