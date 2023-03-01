Geritol Golf League in Missoula looking for more players

The Geritol Golf League is accepting new players and substitutes for the 2023 season at the University of Montana Golf Course. League play is held every Thursday at 10 a.m. during April, May and September and 9 a.m. during the summer.

The League is for players age 55 and over and all skill levels are invited. Each team is made up of a handful of players. If you are interested, contact Roger Dickson at 209-499-6333 or Larry Altenbrun at 406-360-0462 or Jim Hamilton at 406-240-0896.

Montana Grizzly Esports joins forces with Big Sky State Games

The Big Sky State Games joined forces with the University of Montana Griz Esports to launch a live esports featuring Rocket League tournament for college, high school and middle school players. The event will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the University Center on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.

In addition, an online 1 vs. 1 Rocket League competition will take place Saturday, April 1. The fee is $25 for 1 vs. 1 and $75 for 3 vs. 3. The fee includes a T-shirt and a chance to win a gold, silver or bronze medal. A $500 scholarship is up for grabs for the 3 vs. 3 competitive college division. To register or to learn more about the virtual esports Rocket League tournament go to bigskygames.org and click on esports.

Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 14-16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.