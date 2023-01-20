Area sports roundup: Gio Horner's 23 points lead Loyola Sacred Heart to big win

Girls high school basketball

Missoula Loyola 71, Arlee 31: Gio Horner poured in 23 points to lead 10 players in the scoring column, and the Breakers upped their record to 8-3 overall. Charlotte Cummings tallied 11 points and Addie Nault chipped in with nine.

Boys high school basketball

Charlo 68, Alberton 19: Keaton Piedalue led nine players in the scoring column with 16 points, Stetson Reum tallied 13 points and Wesley Anderson drained 12 for Charlo, now 7-0 in conference play. Jonah Renaud scored 15 points for the Panthers (0-12).

Noxon 41, Hot Springs 38: The Red Devils completed a wild fourth-quarter rally for the win, outscoring the Savage Heat 17-7. They improved to 3-4 in conference play. Hot Springs dropped to 2-7 in conference play, 3-9 overall.

Boys high school wrestling

Frenchtown and Laurel wrestled to a 36-36 tie although the Broncs won matches at only six of the 13 weight classes Friday. Frenchtown's Brody Harris (205), Philip Herald (285), Isaac Stewart (103) and Cole Johnson (126) all won by first-period pin. Brody Hardy (152) scored a second-period pin and Noah Rausch (182) won by forfeit. Laurel posted three first-period pins, one second-period pin, one third-period pin and two decisions.