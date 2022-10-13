Area sports roundup: Glacier's Brisendine scores eight goals in win over Butte

High school soccer

The Kalispell Glacier girls won at Butte Thursday, 11-1. Reagan Brisendine racked up a whopping eight goals for the Wolfpack.

The Columbia Falls girls punched their ticket into the State A playoff quarterfinal round with a 2-1 win over Bigfork in a play-in match Tuesday in Bigfork. Hope McAtee gave the visitors a lead in the 15th minute and Paeten Gunlock answered with a goal for the hosts five minutes later. Tayler Lingle scored the game-winner in the 65th minute. Columbia Falls will host Corvallis Saturday.

High school cross country

Kalispell Flathead swept the team titles in the Glacier Invitational Wednesday at Rebecca Farm.

Junior Bauer Hollman of the Braves won the boys race and Lilli Rumsey Eash of the Bravettes won the girls race. Five boys teams competed along with four girls teams.

Hollman posted a time of 17 minutes, 13.4 seconds. Flathead won with 22 points and Glacier was second at 56.

Reilly Johnson was runner-up in 17:22.19. Ethan Bay and Kasen Kastner were fourth and fifth for the Braves.

Rumsey Eash posted a time of 19:31.81. Teammate Madelaine Jellison was second in 20:14.44.

Flathead totaled 19 points. Glacier was second at 47 as Alyssa Vollerston (21:12.68) and Anna Tretter finished in fourth and fifth.