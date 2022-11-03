Area sports roundup: Hamilton tops Stevensville volleyball team in divisionals

High school volleyball

In Western A divisionals in East Helena Thursday, Stevensville opened with a win over Columbia Falls, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19. Daphne Engel piled up 13 kills, five digs and three aces for the Yellowjackets. Teammate Sophie Berning had 30 assists and six digs. Hamilton overwhelmed Ronan, 3-0. Hamilton then swept past Stevensville,, 3-0, to reach Friday's undefeated match. Polson swept past Corvallis, 3-0. Whitefish opened with a win over Dillon, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24.

In Western B divisionals in Florence, Deer Lodge opened with a win over Eureka, 25-23, 25-13, 25-27, 25-10. Skyla Pierson had 10 kills and 17 digs for the Wardens. Mary Hansen dished out 25 assists. Arlee opened with a win over Bigfork, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23. Thompson Falls spiked host Florence, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19. Anaconda stopped St. Ignatius, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17. Izzy Evans had 17 digs and five kills for the Bulldogs. Thompson Falls then outlasted Anaconda, 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13.

In Western C divisionals at Manhattan Christian, Drummond downed Lone Peak, 25-23, 25-14, 25-8. Twin Bridges topped Superior, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13. Twin Bridges then stopped Drummond, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23. Charlo lost to Ennis in its opener, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23. Seeley-Swan lost to host Manhattan Christian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13.

In Western AA divisionals in Missoula, the Missoula Big Sky-Missoula Sentinel match started after press time Thursday night. Missoula Hellgate won in the first round over Kalispell Glacier, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Ashbeigh Hall had 10 kills and five blocks for Hellgate. Moana Massey had 28 assists and three aces. The Knights will host the Sentinel-Big Sky winner in a semifinal Friday at 8 p.m. Helena Capital outlasted Kalispell Flathead, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9. Olive Lygholm had 14 kills for the Bravettes and Sienna Sterck added 11.