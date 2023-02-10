Boys high school basketball

Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 54: Easton Sant led the Class AA state-ranked Knights to the home win Friday, scoring 16 points. Mario Rosemond added 13 points, Connor Dick 11 and Chance McNulty 10. Butte's Hudson Luedtke led all scorers with 22 points.

Seeley-Swan 51, Charlo 49: Nic Little and Ben Haley each scored 12 points in leading the Blackhawks to the Thursday home win. Tucker Love scored 17 points for the Vikings.

Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Flathead 27: Slate Burrington scored nine points for the Braves in the road loss. Joey Michelotti led a balanced Bruins attack with 12 points.

Kalispell Glacier 56, Helena 46: Noah Dowler dropped 22 points in leading the Wolfpack to the road win. Jaxan Lieberg had 19 points for the Bengals.

Girls high school basketball

Florence 65, Anaconda 53: Maggie Schneiter scored 21 points, Kenzy Pickering added 16 and Josie Lewis chipped in 14 in leading the Falcons to the Friday road win. Maniyah Lunceford scored 17 for the Copperheads.

Missoula Hellgate 67, Butte 56: The Knights overcame a seven-point deficit in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 23-16 in the fourth period en route to the road win.

Whitefish 40, Libby 28: Bailey Smith tallied 18 points and Jude Perry chipped in 11 in leading the Bulldogs to the road win Friday. Rylee Boltz recorded 11 points for the Loggers.

Helena 43, Kalispell Glacier 31: Noah Fincher scored 12 points for the Wolfpack in the Friday home loss. Avery Kraft scored 15 points for the Bengals.

Drummond 63, Hot Springs 17: Lizzy Perry poured in 30 points and Remington Cline added 14 for the Trojans in the Thursday home win. Josie Uski scored nine points for the Savage Heat.