Area sports roundup: Hellgate girls golfer Anna Stensrud leads at Western AA divisional

High school golf

Missoula Hellgate girls golfer Anna Stensrud shot a 9-over 83 to take a four-stroke lead on the first day of the Western AA divisional tournament at Buffalo Hill in Kalispell. The Knights are in third place as a team, 14 strokes off the lead heading into the final day at Northern Pines.

Helena Capital leads the team race at 407 for a 12-stroke lead. Olivia McGreevey is second individually, four strokes off the lead at 13-over 87. Fellow Bruin Paige O'Mara is tied for fifth at 20-over 94.

Kalispell Glacier is in second place at 419. Glacier's Kenna Sandler (92) is in third place at nine strokes off the lead, while fellow Wolfpack golfer Chloe Tanner (94) is tied for fifth. Missoula Big Sky's Lev Heaney (93) is in fourth, 10 strokes back.

On the boys side, Butte's Jack Prigge posted the lone score under par, going 1-under 71 for a four-stroke lead. Fellow Bulldogs Brenner Booth (tied for third, 5-over) and Gavin Roesti (tied for 7th, 7-over) helped Butte shoot a 311 for a 13-stroke lead in the team race.

Glacier is in second at 324, led by Tyler Avery, who is in second place and four strokes back after shooting a 3-over 75. Fellow Wolfpack golfer Trevor Cunningham is tied for fifth at 6-over 78.

Flathead is third as a team at 329, 18 strokes off the lead, and is led by Nick Dubois, who is tied for fifth at 6-over 78. Missoula's top performer is Colin McCarthy, who is tied for third, six strokes behind the leader.

High school soccer

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys scored two goals in a three-minute stretch and held off Stevensville for a 2-1 win Thursday. Luca Dombrowski scored in the 62nd minute and Kolbert Schricte added a goal in the 64th minute for the Rams. The Yellowjackets responded with a goal in the 68th minute.

The crosstown soccer game between Sentinel and Big Sky, set for Thursday, has been rescheduled to Oct. 6, according to Big Sky AD Sabrina Beed.

High school volleyball

Bigfork toughed out a 25-21 first set against Eureka before rolling to 25-9 and 25-6 wins for a three-set sweep victory. Zoe Albert led the Valkyries with 12 kills and five aces to go with nine digs. Inga Turner tallied six kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs. Jessa Newton had 12 assists. Tessa Troyer totaled 13 digs.

Seeley Swan rebounded after dropping a 28-26 first set against Victor by taking the next three sets 25-13, 25-18, 25-11 for the four-set victory.

Troy captured the third set 26-24 and the fourth set 25-18 to garner a four-set victory over Plains after the Trojans had won the first set 25-20 and the Trotters had claimed the second set 25-16.