Area sports roundup: Hellgate girls soccer team moves to 5-0

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate girls boosted their record to 5-0 with a shutout win at Helena Capital Tuesday, 4-0. Riley Lumpkin scored two goals for the Knights in the first half. One came off an assist by Maizy Miller and the other off an assist by Liv Thorne-Thomsen. Carmen Anderson made it 3-0 with a goal on an assist by Claire Gibbons in the 50th minute. Sadie Richardson added an insurance goal late in the match on an assist from Carmen Anderson. Sophie Dissa was credited with a strong game at keeper, making four saves.

The Hellgate boys suffered their first loss in a tight match with veteran-laden Helena Capital, 3-2. Curtis Stevens scored for the Knights (4-1) late in the first half on a feed from Sylvin Lubely, knotting the score at 1-1. Missoula went in front 2-1 on a Tim Scott goal assisted by Brady Reed in the 58th minute. Capital (3-0-2) tied the score off a corner kick in the 62nd minute and then scored the game-winner on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

"We played very well," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "They were very direct and we were more possessive with our approach. They didn't score on run of play — it was a couple corners and a penalty kick. I was actually very happy with the way we played. They have a very good goalkeeper."

High school volleyball

Florence earned its first win on Tuesday, sweeping Arlee, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11. Elise Schneiter floored 12 kills and made two blocks for the Falcons. Rylee Yoeman collected 10 digs and Maggie Schneiter 13 assists for Florence.