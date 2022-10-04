Area sports roundup: Hellgate girls soccer team wins first league title in 14 years

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate girls protected their home pitch Tuesday with an 8-1 victory over Missoula Big Sky, securing their first Western AA conference championship since 2008.

It's just the second time in program history they've accomplished the feat. With the win, they remain undefeated and improved to 11-0-1.

"If you'd have asked me in July if we'd be here today, I would be surprised," said Hellgate head coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge. "And then the moment that we got all these girls together in preseason, we realized we had something more special, and we've just been keeping it rolling. I'm just really proud to be the coach of this team."

Hiller-Claridge commended junior goalkeeper Sophie Dissa for her growth throughout the year as a key reason why they've had immense success.

This year's expected returning goalie went overseas to Germany, forcing Dissa, who hasn't played in goal for years, to step in. She's recorded five clean sheets thus far.

Carmen Anderson scored the first Hellgate goal on an assist from Riley Lumpkin. Anderson also scored the second on a feed from Izzy Beaton. Lumpkin then scored on an assist from Anderson, followed by an Anderson unassisted goal and a Maizy Miller goal on an assist from Lumpkin. Anderson scored again on a pass from Sara Losing. Sadie Richardson then scored on an assist from Molly Dombrowski and Richardson added another goal on an assist from Sydney Yung.

They'll now finish their regular season with games versus Helena and Capital before trying to make a run at the grandest prize of all: a state championship.

"As we go into the playoffs, everybody is going to be gunning for us," said Hiller-Claridge. "We just need to play the full 80 and stay focused on the four things that we focus on as a team and when we do that, we win games."

Michenna George scored the goal for Big Sky on a penalty kick.

The Missoula Sentinel girls won at Butte Tuesday, 4-0. The Sentinel boys tied Butte, 2-2.

—Lucas Semb, Missoulian

High school volleyball

Missoula Sentinel defeated Kalispell Glacier Tuesday, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23. Lexi Baer and Sophie Orton each collected nine kills for the Spartans. CC Size collected 17 digs and AJ Hanninen 28 assists. Ella Farrell had 10 kills for Glacier.

Missoula Hellgate lost to Helena, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. Camille Sherrill collected 10 kills and 15 digs for the Knights. Moana Massey tallied 22 assists for Hellgate.

Drummond swept past host Lincoln, 25-12, 25-8, 25-20. Troy topped Noxon, 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 15-10.

High school cross country

Ronan won the five-team Browning Invitational girls team competition with 40 points Tuesday. Aeris Stewart of Shelby finished first individually at 20:22.10, followed by Olivia Heiner of Ronan at 20:31.37.

Browning won the four-team boys competition with 21 points. James Greene of Cut Bank finished first in 17:01.89.