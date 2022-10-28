Area sports roundup: Hellgate grad Stearns wins Big Sky women's cross country race for NAU

College cross country

Missoula Hellgate grad Elise Stearns took first place for Northern Arizona in the women's race at the Big Sky Conference Championships Friday at Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Washington. The junior ran the 5K course in 16:25.3.

The NAU women and men won the team competitions. Stearns and her teammates will take part in NCAA regional competition in two weeks.

High school football

Kalispell Glacier dominated Billings Senior in its Class AA playoff home opener Friday, winning 31-0. The Wolfpack held the Broncs to just 102 yards of offense and six first downs. Glacier had 401 yards of offense and 22 first downs.

Still, the game was close for most of three quarters. Jackson Hensley scored on a 49-yard run in the first period Rhett Measure hita 39-yard field goal in the second period to give the hosts a 10-0 halftime lead. Hensley scored on a 16-yard run late in the third quarter before the Wolfpack pulled away. Hensley finished with 156 yards rushing on 20 carries. Quarterback Gage Sliter was 12 for 21 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Bozeman Gallatin ended Missoula Big Sky's season Friday with a 42-0 home playoff win. The Eagles trailed 28-0 at halftime. Valier ended Noxon's season Friday night, 52-8. The Red Devils trailed 38-0 at halftime. Glacier (7-3) will play at Bozeman next weekend.

High school volleyball

In the District 13-C tournament at Valley Christian, Seeley-Swan outlasted Valley Christian in a loser-out match Friday afternoon to earn a trip to the finals against Drummond. The scores were 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12.

In the District 14-C tournament at Ronan, Charlo outlasted Superior in the championship match, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17.