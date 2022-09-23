Area sports roundup: Hellgate soccer teams split with crosstown rival Sentinel

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys blanked crosstown rival Sentinel Saturday, 4-0. The Western AA-leading Knights boosted their record to 8-1. The Spartans fell to 4-2-2.

The Hellgate girls remained undefeated but did end up tying for the first time this season, 0-0, at Sentinel. The Knights moved to 8-0-1 and the Spartans to 2-3-3.

The Missoula Big Sky girls posted a 7-0 home win over Butte Saturday. Avory DeCoite had four goals and two assists. Michenna George pitched in with a goal and two assists.

High school football

For the second straight week, top-ranked Flint Creek (Drummond-Philipsburg) faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.

The Mustangs took an early lead when Clintin Buyan hit Nicholas Johnson with a 53-yard scoring pass. They missed the two-point run but led 6-0. The Titans responded with a sustained drive of just over five minutes that culminated in a Tyler Burden one-yard run. He converted the two-point run to give Flint Creek the 8-6 lead.

It was a lead they would never relinquish. Burden went on to score four more touchdowns in the game, carrying the ball 39 times for 457 yards. His performance came when the Titans (5-0) needed it most.

“They were just coming hard and they were keying hard on Andrew (Tallon) and I so we were cutting it back,” said the senior running back. “Our line did awesome, I can’t stress enough how much work those guys do up there blocking for us. It’s awesome.”

Loyola Sacred Heart overcame an early deficit to beat visiting Anaconda Friday, 35-12. Talen Reynolds had four rushing touchdowns for the Rams (3-2).

Gabe Galle gave the Copperheads a 12-0 lead early with a pair of touchdowns, then the Rams came alive early in the second quarter on a Reynolds touchdown. Loyola then went in front with 5:02 left in the first half. Jack Clevenger scored on a TD pass from Aidan Round and the hosts added the extra point to make the score 14-12. Reynolds scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third period and added another TD later in the quarter to make the score 28-12 en route to the win. He added one more score late in the game.

Missoula Big Sky scored on its second possession and then the bottom fell out as the Eagles lost at Butte, 54-7. Joey Sandberg broke off a 58-yard and capped the Eagles' scoring drive with a 12-yard run. Colter Ramos' extra point gave Big Sky a 7-0 lead with 5:31 to play in the opening quarter. Butte scored on five straight drives following Big Sky's score. Sandberg rushed from 107 yards to lead the Eagles' ground game. Big Sky fell to 1-4.

Trailing 27-14 at halftime, second-ranked Helena Capital used third-quarter touchdown runs from Dylan Graham and Tom Carter to take the lead and Carter added a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter in a 35-27 win over Kalispell Glacier. Capital is 5-0 and the last remaining unbeaten team in Class AA. Nick Michelotti had a 30-yard pick-six for Capital in the first quarter.

Fourth-ranked Polson remained unbeaten with a 49-0 win over Libby. Jarret Wilson threw six touchdown passes and ran for another; Trent Wilson, Dawson DuMont, Brock Henriksen and Tyler Wenderoth all caught touchdown passes.

Orion Plakke threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns, Chase Woodson and Decker Milender rushed for two touchdowns each, and Superior remained unbeaten at 5-0 with a 68-0 win over Arlee. Owen Doyle and Phin Cataldo added rushing touchdowns, and Jaxson Green led the Bobcat defense with 13 tackles.

Third-ranked Florence bounced back from last week's loss to Boulder, scoring 48 points in the first half in a 48-15 win over Eureka. Pat Duchien tossed 5 touchdowns and went 14 of 17 for 275 yards. Tyler Abbott had 5 receptions for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns and Colten Rice scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Canyon Sargent ran for three and received one touchdown as St. Ignatius (5-0) raced out to a 35-6 lead after just the first quarter en route to a 65-6 homecoming win over Victor. Kellen McClure and Titan Manzel both chipped in two scores.

Antonio Lodi had touchdown runs of 20, 28 and 25 yards, Brian Risch tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, and Noxon ran its record to 4-1 with a 45-6 win over White Sulphur Springs. Justice Kayser and Ricky Williams grabbed touchdown catches.

Valley Christian won at Plains Friday, 40-14. Elijah Fisher scored three touchdowns for the Eagles on runs of 62, 42 and 6 yards.

Darby lost at Charlo Friday, 48-0. Whitefish blanked visiting East Helena, 35-0. Class B top-ranked Bigfork won at Thompson Falls, 65-6. Sheridan stomped Deer Lodge, 42-0. Corvallis beat Butte Central, 20-16. Lone Peak beat Seeley-Swan, 53-22.

High school volleyball

Columbia Falls outlasted visiting Libby Friday, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11. Demye Rensel had 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildkats. Ellie Stutsman had three aces.

College soccer

The Montana women's soccer team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over Sacramento State on Friday evening at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California.

The Grizzlies (4-2-5, 1-0-0 BSC) extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and had to rally to do so after falling behind 1-0 on a Sacramento State penalty kick in the 37th minute.

Bella O’Brien scored in the final minute of the first half, Skyleigh Thompson added the game-winner in the 62nd as the Grizzlies ran their winning streak over the Hornets (0-7-3, 0-1-0 BSC) to five, their unbeaten streak against Sacramento State to 11.

“It was a classic conference game,” said fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, who improved to 30-5-8 against Big Sky opponents with the win. “What do you expect?

“At the end of the day, find a way to win. That’s exactly what they did. Proud of them for that.”