Area sports roundup: Hellgate's Stensrud takes fourth in state golf meet

High school golf

Missoula Hellgate's Anna Stensrud took fourth in the State AA golf meet with a score of 16-over 160 at the Bill Roberts course in Helena. Bella Johnson of Billings West earned girls medalist honors at 3-over 147. Chloe Tanner of Kalispell Glacier tied for sixth at 21-over 165. Senior won the team title at 334. Hellgate finished sixth at 390.

Jack Prigge of Butte and Tyler Avery of Glacier tied for low boys score at even-par 142. Prigge took medalist honors in a playoff. Capital won the team title at 295 and Glacier was second at 309.

High school soccer

The Missoula Big Sky girls posted an 8-3 home win over Kalispell Glacier Thursday. Avory DeCoite scored four goals for the Eagles. Michenna George scored two goals and Averi Larson and Kelleigh Staples each had one goal. Mya Hubbard and DeCoite each had two assists and Noel Migliaccio, Dakota Belarde and Delaynee Fisher each had one assist.

High school volleyball

Polson won a marathon at Columbia Falls Thursday, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-8, 15-9. Lucy Violett and Samantha Rensvold each had 12 kills for the Pirates and Hannah Simpson added 11. Avery Starr had 34 assists. Maddy Moultray had eight kills and three blocks for the Wildkats.

Whitefish posted a home sweep over Browning Thursday, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21. Brooke Zetooney had 10 kills for the Bulldogs and Lauren Ramsey recorded five aces.

Kalispell Flathead posted a home win over Kalispell Glacier Thursday, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19. Sienna Sterck had 10 kills, 13 digs and four aces for the Bravettes. Haven Speer had five kills and five assists for the Wolfpack.

St. Regis won a marathon at Hot Springs Thursday, 16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-8. Thompson Falls won at Troy Thursday, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15. Hamilton won at Butte Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23. Drummond bounced visiting Seeley-Swan Thursday, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12.

Loyola beat visiting St. Ignatius Thursday, 3-0. Izzy Berry had five kills and Sammy McHugh had 15 assists for the Breakers.

Stevensville outlasted host Corvallis, 18-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11. Superior won at Noxon, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-12. Frenchtown won at East Helena, 25-9, 25-19, 25-17.

High school football

Top-ranked Flint Creek won at Cascade Thursday, 48-20.

College soccer

Big Sky Conference leader Idaho converted a penalty kick in the 88th minute and that was the match’s only scoring as the Vandals knocked off Montana 1-0 on Friday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula. With the ball going away from the goal and toward the corner, but still inside the 18, an Idaho player was taken down from behind by a Griz defender.

A foul was whistled, and Margo Schoesler scored the penalty kick at 87:43 to keep Idaho (8-1-2, 3-0-0 BSC) unbeaten in league and unscored on since Aug. 21. Montana (4-4-5, 1-2-0 BSC) held 57 percent of the possession and outshot its opponent for the 11th time in 13 matches this fall, but the end result was still a 1-0 loss for the second consecutive match.

—406mtsports.com