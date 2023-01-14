Area sports roundup: Kalispell Flathead wins Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

Boys high school wrestling

Make it a four-pack of tournament titles for Kalispell Flathead during its quest to win a third consecutive State AA wrestling championship. The Braves captured the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic team trophy by totaling 233 points across Friday and Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. The tournament featured 33 teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.

Flathead had two individual champions. Anders Thompson remained undefeated by pinning Helena Capital’s Conner Kovick in 27 seconds in the 170-pound title match. Noah Poe-Hatten pinned Havre’s Kale VanCampen in 3:01 to repeat as the 182-pound champion.

Two wrestlers chasing their fourth consecutive state title won their championship bouts. Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez pinned Butte’s Kip Pumnea in 1:14. Bozeman’s Avery Allen tallied an 18-3 technical fall against Great Falls High’s Kale Baumann.

Missoula Big Sky’s Israel Moreno pinned Flathead’s Gabe Lake in 1:01 to win his first title at the tournament. Two Class A wrestlers left with a title. Columbia Falls’ Justin Windauer doubled up Flathead’s Cade Troupe with an 8-4 decision. Havre’s Reed Mantle won by injury default against Belgrade’s Colten Gutenberger.

Girls high school basketball

Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43: Emily Maughan led four players in double figures with 20 points, and the Blackhawks used a 22-9 second-quarter surge to take command of the Friday road game. Maughan netted 20, Dani Sexton hit for 18, Kyla Conley scored 14 and Trista Alexander 12. Sierra Reed tallied 16 points for Darby, with Kylie Schlapman collecting 11.

Frenchtown 59, Polson 38: Mason Quinn scored 20 points and Madison Kaufman added 19 for the Broncs in the Friday home win. Mila Hawk scored 17 points to lead the Pirates.

Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24: Noah Fincher scored five points to lead the visiting Wolfpack in the low-scoring game.

Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 50: Hope McAtee and Emalee Alton each scored 11 points to lead the Wildkats to the home win Friday. Olivia Heiner tallied 14 points and Arianna Zepeda added 12 for the Maidens.

Superior 52, Charlo 32: Isabella Pereira scored 16 points, Darby Haskins added 15 and Payton Milender 14 for the Bobcats in the road win. Sidney Bauer scored 15 for the Vikings.

Whitefish 56, Libby 25: Jude Perry piled up 18 points and Bailey Smith added 15 for the Bulldogs in the home win. Rylee Boltz scored seven points for the Loggers.

Drummond 49, Philipsburg 39: Kimber Parsons collected 19 points and Lexi Nelson and Lizzy Perry each added 11 in the home win for the Trojans. Rachel Ward scored 11 points and Lucia Lee 10 for the Prospectors.

Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42: Avery Chouinard and Akilah Kuby each scored 11 points for the Bravettes in the Friday road win.

Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31: Margaret Harvey scored 19 points and Carmandee Coghlan added 12 in the home win for the Eagles.

Florence 48, Corvallis 42: Trista Williams tallied 12 points and Olivia Coulter added nine for the Falcons in the Friday road win. Ava Loran scored 13 for the Blue Devils.

Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28: Kennedy Moore scored 10 points and Avery Chouinard added eight for the Bravettes in the Saturday home loss.

Eureka 60, Troy 17: Kara Stanger collected 12 points and Dylan Sharp added 11 for the Lions in the Saturday home win.

Boys high school basketball

Valley Christian 59, Lincoln 45: Matt McKethan scored 20 points, Zeke Gildewell added 15 and Daniel Stoltz 13 in the home win for the Eagles Friday. Kayden Riddle collected 18 points for the Lynx.

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49: Connor Michaud and Eli Quinn each scored 17 points in leading the Broncs to the home win Friday. Kellen Klimpel added 13 points. Jarrett Wilson tallied 17 points for the Pirates.

Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47: Cullen Duggan paced the Tigers with 22 points and Hooper Reed added 13. Ben Haley tallied 19 points for the Blackhawks and Nic Little added 12.

Charlo 68, Superior 49: Stetson Reum scored 17 points and Keaton Piedalue added 15 for the Vikings. Orion Plakke collected 15 points and Isaac Miller 14 for the Bobcats.

Helena 62, Kalispell Flathead 52: Noah Cummings collected 21 points and Gabe Sims added 10 for the Braves in the home loss.

Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44 (OT): Ty Olsen tallied 23 points and Cohen Kastelitz added 13 for the Wolfpack in the Friday home win.

Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45: Kastelitz scored 17 for the Wolfpack in the Saturday home loss.

Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57: Cody Schweikert scored 15 points and Alihn Anderson added 14 for the Wildcats in the road win. Josiah Misa meshed 15 points and Ted Coffman added 14 for the Chiefs.

Eureka 58, Troy 25: Cole Sartori scored 23 points and Braden Casazza added 12 for the Lions in the Saturday home win. Paxton Fisher scored 11 for the Trojans.

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 51: Tyler Anderson racked up 25 points in leading the Loggers to the Saturday win. Jesse Claridge scored 13 for the Blue Hawks.

Drummond 57, Victor 32: Colt Parsons collected 21 points in leading the Trojans to the Saturday road win. Jordan Mclane scored 14 for the Pirates.

Noxon 56, Alberton 21: Justice Kaiser and Ricky Williams scored 11 points apiece in the Saturday road win for the Red Devils. Jonah Renaud tallied 10 points for the Panthers.

Men's college tennis

Montana dropped its season opener to senior-laden North Dakota Saturday, 5-2, at the Peak Racquet Club.

With a lineup built of four seniors and two juniors, UND ground out a momentum-boosting win in doubles before overpowering UM on the top three courts in singles. The bottom of the Grizzly singles lineup pulled out three wins, with two coming after UND had clinched the meet victory.

Sophomore Sam Baldwin rolled over Nikita Snezhko in straight sets on court four for UM's first team point of the afternoon. Making his return from injury, Guillermo Martin picked up a win in his first dual in over a year, beating Alex Petro 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets on court six for Montana's second win of the day. Freshman Baltazar Wiger-Nordas earned the first dual win of his career on court five, bouncing back from a first-set loss to beat Riley Odell in a superbreaker 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7) for the third Grizzly win.