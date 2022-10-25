Area sports roundup: Kalispell Glacier volleyball team outlasts Missoula Hellgate

High school volleyball
Kalispell Glacier outlasted host Missoula Hellgate Tuesday, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7. Ella Farrell had 18 kills and two aces for the Wolfpack. Maddie Frazier collected 11 digs. Camille Sherrill collected 15 kills, 27 digs and four aces for the Knights.
Missoula Sentinel swept to a victory at Helena Capital, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13. Ava Kellenberg collected eight kills and Bailey Casagrande 21 digs for the Spartans. Landyn Neil had 28 assists and Olivia Huntsinger 4.5 blocks for Sentinel.
Polson won at Whitefish, 26-24, 25-23, 25-13. Hannah Simpson had 14 kills for the Pirates. Avery Starr dished out 26 assists and tallied nine digs.