 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area sports roundup: Kalispell Glacier volleyball team outlasts Missoula Hellgate

  • 0
sports bleachers stockimage
AaronCorey

High school volleyball

Kalispell Glacier outlasted host Missoula Hellgate Tuesday, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7. Ella Farrell had 18 kills and two aces for the Wolfpack. Maddie Frazier collected 11 digs. Camille Sherrill collected 15 kills, 27 digs and four aces for the Knights.

Missoula Sentinel swept to a victory at Helena Capital, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13. Ava Kellenberg collected eight kills and Bailey Casagrande 21 digs for the Spartans. Landyn Neil had 28 assists and Olivia Huntsinger 4.5 blocks for Sentinel. 

Polson won at Whitefish, 26-24, 25-23, 25-13. Hannah Simpson had 14 kills for the Pirates. Avery Starr dished out 26 assists and tallied nine digs.

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News