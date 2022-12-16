Area sports roundup: Kearns passes 1,000-point milestone in leading Hamilton girls to win

Girls high school basketball

Layne Kearns passed the 1,000-point career milestone with 23 in a 62-50 win for Hamilton at Lockwood Friday. She now has 1,001 in a Broncs varsity uniform. Taryn Searle added 16 points for Hamilton.

Seeley-Swan stomped visiting Lincoln, 57-11. Kyla Conley scored 18 points and Emily Maughan added 17 for the Blackhawks. Lillian Boyd scored seven for the Lynx.

Whitefish earned a home win over Corvallis, 49-27. Bailey Smith tallied 18 points and Jude Perry 11 for the Bulldogs. Tylin Sorensen had 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Thompson Falls earned a home win over Plains, 68-30. Avery Burgess collected 27 points and Gabi Hannum added 14 for the Blue Hawks.

Deer Lodge lost to East Helena Friday, 43-26. Taryn Lamb tallied 11 points for the Wardens.

Boys high school basketball

Seeley-Swan posted a 54-38 home win over Lincoln on Friday. Sean Mercado led the Blackhawks with 19 points, followed by Connor Matthew with 12.