Area sports roundup: Loyola girls, boys basketball teams dump Deer Lodge

Girls high school basketball

Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 34: Charlotte Cummings scored 22 points, Gio Horner chipped in with 13 and Ora Lindauer added 11 for the Breakers in the Saturday home win.

Drummond 63, Victor 12: Lizzy Perry scored 19 points and Kimber Parsons added 17 for the Trojans in the road win Saturday. Virginia Brown scored five for Victor.

Superior 63, Hot Springs 33: Isabella Pereira scored 24 points in leading the Bobcats to the Saturday win. Lily DeTienne scored 14 for the Savage Heat.

Polson 52, Ronan 49: The Pirates posted the Saturday win behind 15 points by Mila Hawk and 12 apiece by Julia Barnard and Nikki Kendall. Arianna Zepeda scored 15 points and Olivia Heiner added 11 for Ronan.

Dillon 45, Hamilton 41: Halle Fitzgerald led the Beavers with 21 points and Leila Stennerson added 10.

Charlo 55, St. Regis 31: Sheadon Kain scored 26 points and Hayleigh Smith added 12 to lead the Vikings.

Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59 (OT): Sophia Hutchison scored 18 points and Dawsyn Brewer added 13 in leading the Yellowjackets to the Saturday win.

Boys high school basketball

Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 22: The Rams remained undefeated with the blowout home win Saturday. Jack Clevenger led the way with 15 points, followed by Noah Haffey with 11 and Declan Harrington 10.

Hamilton 61, Dillon 60 (OT): Asher Magness scored 22 points, Cole Dickemore chipped in with 15 and Eli Taylor added 12 for the Broncs in the home win Saturday.

Hot Springs 51, Superior 44: Gannon Quinlan scored 14 points and Orion Plakke added 10 for the Bobcats in the Saturday home loss. No Hot Springs stats were provided.

Butte Central 71, Stevensville 38: Ted Tackes tallied 15 points and Gracan Trevine added nine for the Yellowjackets in the Saturday loss.

College track and field

Montana kicked off its 2023 indoor season with an impressive showing at the Spokane Indoor Challenge on Friday and Saturday. The Grizzlies had double-digit athletes record indoor PRs in just the first event of the year, a great start for a team that had been waiting months to finally get some competitive action.

The Griz had good showing from top to bottom, getting things started with a sweep of the top two spots in the men's distance medley relay on Friday night. It set the tone for the rest of the meet for the Grizzlies and first-year head coach Doug Fraley.

"I am very pleased with the way things went for our first meet of the year," Fraley said. "We had some good performances from both the upperclassmen and some freshmen in their first collegiate meet, so it was very successful."

It was the team composed of three freshmen and a senior that set the tone for Montana, as Lane Cole, Taylor Johnson, Will Dauenhauer and Cooper Morris won the men's distance medley. Montana also finished second, getting a good start in the fourth event of the meet. The women's team finished second in the distance relay with a time of 12:26.78.

There were several more podium finishes for Montana. Beatrix Frissell placed third in the women's 3000 meter race with a time of 10:37.08. Ariel Clark took third in the women's weight throw, reaching 15.91 meters. Morgan Radtke finished third in the high jump by clearing 1.61 meters.

There were several more standout freshmen making their collegiate debuts. Patrick Kremer performed well in the high jump with a mark of 1.94 meters to place fifth. Colin Shaules ran the mile in a time of 4:28.58 to finish seventh overall, and Taylor Johnson led a pack of Montana runners in the 400 meter race with a time of 49.32.

Porter Coffield found the podium in the 60m hurdles, joining senior Jaydon Green who finished second with a time of 7.98.

There were several good performances from freshmen on the women's side as well. Erin Wilde jumped 1.61 meters to take fifth in the high jump while Brooke Stayner was 12th in the high jump and 9th in the 60m hurdles. Kara Mattson also had a top 10 finish in the long jump with a mark of 5.36 meters, leading a trio of Grizzly freshmen in that category.

In the 3000-meter race, the Griz placed four runners in the top 10 including freshmen Kayla Ingraham (10:38.69, 5th) and Iris McKean (10:41.95, 6th). Junior Jaylyn Hallgrimson placed seventh with a time of 10:43.36.

The Grizzlies, with pole vaulting coach Erica Fraley leading the way, had five females in the top 13 with three of the top eight. Shealynne McGee set a new PR at 3.77 to miss out on the podium by just one spot, while sophomores Aly Tekippe and Emma Zimmerman each cleared 3.62 meters. Molly Chambers also set a PR in the event at 3.62, showing great improvement as a unit under Fraley.

Ty Ferguson had a PR of 49.67 in the 400 meter, going sub-50 for the first time in his indoor career. A couple of Grizzlies set new personal records in the 3000-meter race. Maxwell Scott was the best finisher for Montana at 11th with an 8:38.64 time, while Rogelio Mares set a new PR with a 9:04.23.

Katie Whitehurst had a great showing in the 800 meter, winning her heat and finishing fifth overall with a new PR of 2:16.77. The women's distance runners finished in a good grouping in the mile, and Mackenzie Morgan set a new PR with a 5:31.04 time.

Noah Ramirez narrowly missed a spot on the podium in shot put with a toss of 15.65 meters, while his sister Savana Ramirez threw a PR of 15.13 meters in the weight throw.

"The team attitude was great, the energy was great, and it's a good first step for us and we look forward to building on it as we move through the indoor season," Fraley said.

Women's college tennis

Montana fell to 0-3 with losses to Gonzaga (7-0) on Saturday and Seattle (4-3) on Sunday. Both dual meets were held in Spokane.

The Grizzlies earned their first win of the season at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga, with Lauren Dunlap and Rosie Sterk topping Tiegan Aitken and Jenna Slean, 6-3. Like Friday's meet at Washington State, Montana did not win a set in six singles matches versus the Bulldogs.

Montana won the doubles point against Seattle but lost four of six singles matches. Singles winners for the Grizzlies included No. 3 Maria Goheen and No. 6 Ivayla Mitkova.