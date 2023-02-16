Boys high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart 74, Arlee 41: The Rams outscored the Warriors 41-15 over the middle two quarters in its Friday win to reach the District 6-B tournament title game 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Ethan Stack poured in 19 points for Loyola, Raef Konzen had 16 and Reynolds Johnston 15. No stats were reported for Arlee.

Girls high school basketball

Charlo 49, Noxon 24: The Vikings beat the Red Devils to reach the District 14-C tournament title game 7 p.m. Saturday. Seeley McDonald led Charlo with 18 points and Hayleigh Smith added 10. Emily Brown had 16 for Noxon.

Seeley-Swan 50, Philipsburg 31: The Blackhawks defeated the Prospectors to advance to the District 13-C tournament championship game 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Emily Maughan paced Seeley-Swan with 19 points.

Thompson Falls 53, St. Ignatius 34: The Blue Hawks took down the Bulldogs to move on to the District 7-B tournament title contest 7 p.m. Saturday. Ellie Baxter scored 16 points to lead Thompson Falls and Avery Burgess added 12. Cora Matt had eight points to pace St. Ignatius.