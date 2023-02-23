The top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart boys basketball team opened Western B divisional action in impressive fashion Thursday, dumping Thompson Falls in Anaconda, 78-27.

Ethan Stack turned in a stellar scoring performance with 29 points. Teammates Noah Haffey and Talen Reynolds added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Rams, whose only loss came at the hands of Class A Columbia Falls in January, advanced to play Florence in the semifinal round on Friday night in Anaconda. The Falcons emerged with a 74-66 win over Eureka.

Patrick Duchien led the Florence attack with 22 points, followed by Jesse Padilla with 21. Tristan Butts tallied 31 points and Braden Casazza added 19 for the Lions.

The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Anaconda.

In Western B girls action, Loyola will meet Thompson Falls in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. The Breakers steamrolled past Eureka Thursday, 70-34, and the Blue Hawks bounced Florence, 61-49.

Gio Horner led Loyola with 18 points, followed by Addie Nault with 14 and Ora Lindauer 13. Dylan Sharp had 12 points for the Lions.

Ellie Baxter led Thompson Falls with 16 points and Natalie Roberts added 13. Maggie Schneiter tallied 18 points and Trista Williams added 10 for the Falcons.

The Bigfork girls blasted Deer Lodge in Anaconda, 69-13. Braedon Gunlock tallied 23 points and Ava Davey added 12 for the Valkyries. St. Ignatius outlasted Anaconda, 47-43. Kooper Page piled up 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Western A boys in Ronan

Hamilton 54, Polson 44: Eli Taylor totaled 19 points and Asher Magness added 16 in leading the Broncs to the divisional win. Espn Fisher and Cymian Kauley each recorded 12 points for the Pirates.

Frenchtown 69, Columbia Falls 50: Connor Michaud collected 23 points, Eli Quinn added 19 and Kellen Klimpel 15 in the Broncs' divisional opener. Jace Hill scored 13 for the Wildcats.

Western C boys in Butte

Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Drummond 47: The district champion Trojans fell to defeat despite 22 points by Colt Parsons and 11 by Scott Parke.

West Yellowstone 72, Charlo 40: Keaton Piedalue scored 14 points for the Vikings and teammate Stetson Reum added 13 in the divisional setback. Logan Kingston led a balanced West Yellowstone attack with 13 points.

Lone Peak 75, St. Regis 48: Conner Lulis and John Pruitt each scored 16 points for the Tigers in the divisional loss.

Manhattan Christian 91, Darby 53: Cullen Duggan scored 21 points for the Tigers in the divisional loss.

Western A girls in Ronan

Frenchtown 51, Columbia Falls 35: Sadie Smith scored 23 points and Haylee Kaufman added 12 in leading the Broncs in the divisional opener. Hope McAtee meshed 15 points and Emalee Alton added 12 for the Wildkats.

Browning 65, Stevensville 54: Claire Hutchison poured in 20 points and Cambree Praast added 11 in leading the Yellowjackets to the win. Mecca Bullchild scored 30 points for Browning, who will face Frenchtown in a clash of state-ranked teams in the semifinals on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Hamilton 48, Polson 43: Taryn Searle tallied 17 points and Taylor McCarthy added nine in leading the Broncs to the win. Mila Hawk had 15 for the Pirates.

Western C girls in Butte

Twin Bridges 58, Charlo 23: Leah Cahoon scored seven points and Hayleigh Smith added five for the Vikings in the loss.

Ennis 65, Seeley-Swan 50: Emily Maughan collected 24 points for the Blackhawks in the divisional opener.