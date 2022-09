The Loyola Sacred Heart boys posted a 2-1 win over Hamilton Monday. Alain Garcia gave the Broncs a lead in the 19th minute on an assist by Dane Hayward. The Rams answered with a goal by Kolbet Schricte, assisted by Luca Dombrowski, in the 51st minute. Nate Tuinstra then scored the game-winner for the Rams in the 63rd minute.