Area sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart boys start fast, roll past Belt

Boys high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead en route to a 48-35 win over Belt Saturday. Raef Konzen scored 18 points and Declan Harrington added eight for the Rams.

Anthony Schact went off for 24 points as Billings Skyview rolled to its second straight win, 68-52, over visiting Missoula Big Sky. Lane Love netted 19 points and Rhyse Owens 13. Big Sky was led by Aidan Beard with 17 points; Josiah Cuaresma chipped in with 11.

Billings West won its second straight, with nine players in the scoring column in a 63-50 home win over Missoula Sentinel. Mitchell Fogelsong netted 17 points, with Billy Carson collecting 12 and Cooper Tyson nine. Trevor Rausch drained 17 points for Sentinel.

Bigfork dropped a 65-43 decision to Butte Central Saturday. Nick Walker scored 13 points and Eli Thorness added 11 for the Vikings.

Arlee outscored Drummond 17-9 in the second quarter and held its lead the rest of the way in a 65-55 win. Dallas Swab poured in 16 points for the Warriors, followed by Ben Old Person-Harlow with 14; Ethan Fiddler and Kendall O'Neill chalked up nine each. Colt Parsons had 18 points for Drummond, with Trey Phillips netting 12.

Polson posted a 63-56 win over Corvallis in Frenchtown Saturday. Jarrett Wilson tallied 21 points and Espn Fisher 19 for the Pirates. Leif Jessop scored 12 points for the Blue Devils.

Libby edged Stevensville, 33-30. Tyler Anderson led the Loggers with 10 points. Grason Trevino tallied 10 points for the Yellowjackets.

Frenchtown rolled to a home win over Whitefish Saturday, 78-38. Connor Michaud collected 22 points for the Broncs.

Girls high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart won a 44-41 thriller over Belt Saturday. Gio Horner and Charlotte Cummings each tallied 15 points to lead the Breakers. Ora Lindauer added six points.

St. Regis stopped Victor Saturday, 62-31. Macy Hill scored 24 points and Averie Burnham added 19 for the Tigers. Smorawski scored 10 points for the Pirates.

Columbia Falls bounced Livingston in Frenchtown, 50-37. Hope McAtee scored 18 points for the Wildkats.

East Helena beat Ronan Saturday in Frenchtown, 58-36. Leina Ulutoa tallied 21 points for Ronan. Teammate Olivia Heiner added 15 points.

Frenchtown recorded a 60-32 home win over Whitefish Saturday. Sadie Smith scored 19 points for the Broncs. Bailey Smith scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.