Area sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart boys top Bigfork in battle of Class B titans

Boys high school basketball

No. 2 Loyola Sacred Heart 48, No. 1 Bigfork 37: In a showdown of top-ranked Class B teams, the Rams broke away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Vikings 19-11. It was Loyola's sixth straight conference win and 13th overall. Ethan Stack scored 17 points and Reynolds Johnston added 14 for Loyola. Nick Walker and Isak Epperly tallied 13 points apiece for Bigfork.

No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 43: The Knights ran out to a 13-3 first-quarter lead and went up 37-15 by halftime. Donovyn Headswift and Mario Rosemond collected 11 points apiece for the Knights. Noah Cummings scored 17 points to lead the winless Braves.

Seeley-Swan 49, Valley Christian 39: Ben Haley scored a game-high 17 points, Connor Matthew netted 15 and Klayton Kovatch pitched in with seven points for the Blackhawks. Zach Streit led the Eagles with 14 points.

Columbia Falls 63, Polson 48: Jace Hill scored 15 points and Hunter Goodman added 14 to lead the Wildcats to the Saturday win. Jarrett Wilson scored 16 for the Pirates.

St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 52: Caleb Ball collected 30 points for the Tigers. Thomas Spotted Eagle matched that total for the Eagles.

Browning 67, Ronan 54: Kolby Finley poured in 18 points for the Chiefs. Laurance Lozeau and Jordan Gatch tallied eight points apiece.

Superior 49, Noxon 46: The Bobcats built a 32-15 first-half lead, then watched it disappear as the Red Devils mounted a 19-9 rally in the third quarter, closing the gap to seven points. But the Cats held on in the final stanza despite being outscored 12-8. Wyatt Haworth tallied 15 points and Gannon Quinlan 14. Orion Plakke contributed 11 points. Sam Christensa and Shane Murray drained 13 points apiece for Noxon.

Girls high school basketball

No. 1 Bigfork 68, Missoula Loyola 33: The Valkyrie juggernaut rolled on, crushing the Breakers. Paeton Gunlock dropped 20 points, with Scout Nadeau netting 15 points and Braedon Gunlock 13. Addie Nault scored 12 for Loyola.

Polson 63, Columbia Falls 59 (OT): Mila Hawk scored 15 points and Grace Simonich added 12 to lead the Pirates in the Saturday thriller. Lexi Oberholtzer collected 19 points and Hope McAtee 16 for the Wildkats.

Superior 61, Noxon 28: Isabella Pereira posted 22 points and Payton Milender added 17 for the Bobcats. Emily Brown scored 17 for the Red Devils.

St. Regis 64, Two Eagle River 24: Macy Hill racked up 27 points to lead the Tigers. Sarah Gardipe scored 11 for the Eagles.

Browning 68, Ronan 62 (2OT): Olivia Heiner led the Maidens with 14 points and Lauryn Buhr and Arianna Zepeda added 12 apiece.Kalcie Connelly had 20 points for Browning.

Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 25: Emily Maughan went off for 30 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Blackhawks.