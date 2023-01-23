Area sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart Breakers defeat rival Florence Falcons

Loyola 59, Florence 39: Charlotte Cummings and Ora Lindauer led the Breakers with 12 points apiece while Gio Horner added 11 in the win Monday night. Loyola broke open the game with a 20-7 second quarter to take a 28-16 halftime lead. The Breakers improved to 9-4 overall, 5-1 in conference while the Falcons dropped to 6-6, 4-4. No stats were reported for Florence.

The Missoula Bruins split a pair of games with the Flathead Fusion this past weekend in Whitefish. They won 7-2 Friday behind a pair of goals from Brett Kempthorne and Sam Swain. Flathead responded with a 4-3 win Saturday despite another two goals from Swain. The Bruins moved to 5-3 in league play and will take on the Bozeman Ice Dogs (8-1) Saturday in Missoula.