Area sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football team whips Anaconda

High school football

Loyola Sacred Heart overcame an early deficit to beat visiting Anaconda Friday, 35-12. Talen Reynolds had four rushing touchdowns for the Rams (3-2).

Gabe Galle gave the Copperheads a 12-0 lead early with a pair of touchdowns, then the Rams came alive early in the second quarter on a Reynolds touchdown. Loyola then went in front with 5:02 left in the first half. Jack Clevenger scored on a TD pass from Aidan Round and the hosts added the extra point to make the score 14-12. Reynolds scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third period and added another TD later in the quarter to make the score 28-12 en route to the win. He added one more score late in the game.

Missoula Hellgate won a 29-28 thriller at Kalispell Flathead Friday. Leo Filardi kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First and foremost, it was just great determination the team showed," Knights coach Ryne Nelson said. "Connor was a pre-game decision after he got tweaked up in practice and Rylan Davis stepped in and played well. Gosh it feels good." No further information was made available Friday night.

Undefeated Superior rolled to a 68-6 home win over Arlee. Decker Milender threw a TD pass and ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Noxon stopped White Sulphur Springs, 45-6. Lodi ran for three touchdowns. Darby lost at Charlo Friday, 48-0. Florence beat Eureka, 48-15. Whitefish blanked visiting East Helena, 35-0. Class B top-ranked Bigfork won at Thompson Falls, 65-6. Polson pummeled visiting Libby, 49-0. Sheridan stomped Deer Lodge, 42-0. Corvallis beat Butte Central, 20-16. Helena Capital beat Kalispell Glacier, 35-27. Lone Peak beat Seeley-Swan, 53-22. Butte beat Big Sky, 54-7.

High school volleyball

Columbia Falls outlasted visiting Libby Friday, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11. Demye Rensel had 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildkats. Ellie Stutsman had three aces.

College soccer

The Montana women's soccer team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over Sacramento State on Friday evening at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California.

The Grizzlies (4-2-5, 1-0-0 BSC) extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and had to rally to do so after falling behind 1-0 on a Sacramento State penalty kick in the 37th minute.

Bella O’Brien scored in the final minute of the first half, Skyleigh Thompson added the game-winner in the 62nd as the Grizzlies ran their winning streak over the Hornets (0-7-3, 0-1-0 BSC) to five, their unbeaten streak against Sacramento State to 11.

“It was a classic conference game,” said fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, who improved to 30-5-8 against Big Sky opponents with the win. “What do you expect?

“At the end of the day, find a way to win. That’s exactly what they did. Proud of them for that.”