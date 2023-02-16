Girls high school basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart 47, Florence 36: The Breakers stopped their rivals in a District 6-B tournament game Thursday. Loyola advanced to play in the finals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Anaconda. No Loyola stats were provided. Maggie Schneiter led the Falcons with 10 points and Josie Lewis added eight.

Anaconda 66, Deer Lodge 24: The Copperheads advanced to District 6-B finals with the Thursday home win. They will host Loyola Saturday. Meela Mitchell scored 21 points and Maniyah Lunceford added 15 for Anaconda. Taylor Stevenson led the Wardens with nine points.

Whitefish 39, Libby 30: Jude Perry scored 16 points and Brooke Roberts added 10 to lead the Bulldogs in the Class A home divisional play-in game. Ainsley Scott also contributed for Whitefish, hitting 7 of 10 free throws and collecting nine 9 rebounds. Rylee Boltz led Libby with 16 points. Whitefish plays Ronan on Saturday for a chance to advance to the divisional tournament. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Ronan.