Area sports roundup: Many area games postponed or canceled due to weather

High school basketball

Because of bitter cold and icy driving conditions, Tuesday night’s scheduled basketball contests between Great Falls High and Missoula Hellgate as well as CMR vs. Missoula Big Sky were called off. Many other schools around the state also announced postponements for this week due to potential record-setting low temperatures.

The Hellgate boys were slated to play at GFH and the Big Sky boys were scheduled to play at CMR. Both of those games are rescheduled for Jan. 3 in the Electric City, meaning the Bison boys (2-1) and Rustler boys (1-2) will end December without playing on their home courts. The girls basketball games are rescheduled for Jan. 17 in Missoula, with Great Falls (1-2) facing Hellgate and CMR (1-2) meeting Big Sky. Also, the Sentinel girls home game was postponed because of a structural issue with the roof at the school.

The Bigfork boys buried Plains Tuesday, 77-15. Eli Thorness led the Vikings with 18 points, followed by Nick Walker with 14 and Bryce Gilliard 10.

The Charlo boys beat Philipsburg, 57-41. Tucker Love led a balanced attack for the Vikings with 15 points, followed by Keaton Piedalue with 14 and Stetson Reum and Wesley Anderson with 12 apiece.

The Philipsburg girls posted a home win over Charlo Tuesday, 41-39. The Prospectors hit key shots and made free throws when it mattered most.

The Polson girls won at Loyola Sacred Heart Tuesday, 52-41. Addyson Gallatin led the Pirates with 14 points and Julia Barnard added 13. Ora Lindauer scored 14 points for the Breakers.