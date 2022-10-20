Area sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky football team steamrolls to win at Kalispell Flathead

High school football

Missoula Big Sky (3-7) finished its regular season with a 53-20 win at Kalispell Flathead (1-8) on Thursday. Drew Martins started the onslaught for the Eagles with a short TD run to cap an 85-yard drive. After Flathead knotted the score at 7-7, Big Sky scored on a Colter Ramos 22-yard reverse option pass to Jace Bykari.

After the Eagles caromed the kickoff off a Braves player, Martins hit a short field goal to make the score 17-7 midway through the second frame. Big Sky then scored a safety and added a 40-yard TD run by Paxton Drew to make the score 26-7 with 3:57 left in the half. Joe Jones scored on a short dive to pull Flathead within 26-13 at halftime. Martins had a short TD run early in the third quarter and Joey Sandberg had a 68-yard TD run. Martins added a TD pass in the fourth quarter and Mike Prather had a TD run. Sandberg finished with 169 yards rushing.

Kalispell Glacier (6-3) built some momentum heading into the Class AA playoffs with an 84-15 win at Missoula Hellgate (1-8) Thursday night. The Wolfpack raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Kole Johnson caught a 19-yard D pass from Gage Sliter to start the onslaught. Sliter then threw a TD pass to Bridger Smith before Jackson Hensley scored a a 63-yard scamper and Kash Goiceochea struck paydirt to give the visitors a four-touchdown lead heading into the second frame.

Glacier stretched its lead to 49-8 by halftime and 70-15 after three quarters. Sliter finished 16 for 26 passing for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson Hensley had 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Corbin Weitzein had 112 yards rushing for the Knights. He and Aiden Hellum had TD runs.

In other action Thursday, Thompson Falls finished its season with its first win, posting a 42-0 home victory over Anaconda. The Blue Hawks led 35-0 at halftime, taking advantage of three Copperhead turnovers. Breck Ferris started the scoring on 7-yard run in the first frame. Bryson Lecoure then threw three TD passes before halftime to go along with Elijah Ratliff's 5-yard TD run. Ratliff added another TD run in the third quarter.

High school volleyball

Hamilton swept to a win at Frenchtown Thursday, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15. Layne Kearns had 20 kills, Taryn Searle 29 assists and Mya Winkler five aces for Hamilton. Sadie Smith had five kills and three blocks for the hosts.

Deer Lodge won at Loyola, 23-25, 25-8, 25-15, 25-17. Skyla Pierson had 20 kills and Taryn Lamb 11 for the Wardens. Mary Hansen dished out 39 assists.

Columbia Falls recorded a home win over Ronan, 21-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-10. Sadie Cheff had nine kills for the Wildkats. Leina Ulutoa had 10 kills for Ronan,

Missoula Big Sky won at Butte, 25-20, 25-12, 27-29, 25-20. Valley Christian won at Lincoln, 25-3, 25-21, 25-13. Helena Capital stopped Flathead, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18. Stevensville beat East Helena, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23.