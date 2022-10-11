 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
briefs

Area sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky girls soccer team plays Capital to draw

sports bleachers stockimage
AaronCorey

High school soccer

The Missoula Big Sky girls battled host Helena Capital to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday. Avory DeCoite scored the first goal for the Eagles on a penalty kick. Hannah King scored the second goal with an assist from DeCoite. Noel Migliaccio scored the final goal for Big Sky on an assist from DeCoite.

In a Class A playoff play-in match, the Whitefish boys blanked Polson, 4-0. Collin Lyman scored two goals and Jackson Dorvall and Logan Bingham each had one goal. The Bulldogs (11-2-0) will host Hamilton (6-3-3) this weekend.

High school volleyball

Eureka swept Troy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16. Thompson Falls topped Plains, 25-8, 25-16, 25-13.

Tags

