Area sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky girls soccer team plays Capital to draw

High school soccer
The Missoula Big Sky girls battled host Helena Capital to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday. Avory DeCoite scored the first goal for the Eagles on a penalty kick. Hannah King scored the second goal with an assist from DeCoite. Noel Migliaccio scored the final goal for Big Sky on an assist from DeCoite.
In a Class A playoff play-in match, the Whitefish boys blanked Polson, 4-0. Collin Lyman scored two goals and Jackson Dorvall and Logan Bingham each had one goal. The Bulldogs (11-2-0) will host Hamilton (6-3-3) this weekend.
High school volleyball
Eureka swept Troy, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16. Thompson Falls topped Plains, 25-8, 25-16, 25-13.