High school basketball roundup

BOYS

Western AA regular season

Missoula Big Sky 73, Kalispell Flathead 57: Isaiah Reed led the way with 17 points and Josiah Cuaresma was right behind with 16 as the Eagles closed the regular season by routing the Braves. Michael Hawk and Aidan Bland added eight apiece for Big Sky, which led by six at halftime and gradually pulled away after intermission. Noah Cummings led all scorers with 26 points for Flathead.

Helena 70, Missoula Sentinel 62: Kade McDonough scored 13 points for the Spartans and Patrick Sale added 12 Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Western A boys divisional in Ronan

Championship

Butte Central 72, Frenchtown 65: Deadlocked at 44-44 going into the final stanza, the Maroons edged ahead 64-61 with 1:19 left, then outscored the Broncs 8-4 down the stretch to claim the championship. Dougie Peoples was unstoppable, scoring 41 points. Jack Keeley netted 12, and Zane Moodry and Kyle Holter added six points apiece. Eli Quinn poured in 22 points for Frenchtown, with Connor Michaud hitting for 12 and Sully Belcourt nine.

Third place

Dillon 41, Hamilton 39: Carter Curnow was tops with 14 points and Max Davis contributed eight as the Beavers edged the Broncs for third place. Asher Magness scored 11 and Cole Dickemore 10 for Hamilton. Both teams qualify for the state tournament.

Fifth place

Columbia Falls 69, Browning 50: Jace Hill scored 25 points and Cody Schweikert added 13 for the Wildcats in the Saturday loser-out win. Maurice Redhorn posted 19 for the Indians.

Western B boys divisional in Anaconda

Championship

Loyola Sacred Heart 67, Bigfork 37: The Rams blew out the Vikings in the final quarter with a 22-4 run and claimed the Western B title. Raef Konzen and Ethan Stack led the offense with 16 points apiece. Reynolds Johnson drained 12 points and Jack Clevenger 10. Noah Haffey added nine. The Vikings will play St. Ignatius in a challenge game on Monday.

Third place

St. Ignatius 77, Thompson Falls 74 (OT): Zoran LaFrombois poured in 43 points and Cedric McDonald added 13 in leading the Bulldogs to the Saturday divisional win. Bryson LeCoure scored 22 and Braxton Dorscher 12 for the Blue Hawks.

GIRLS

Western AA regular season

Helena 41, Missoula Sentinel 40: The Bengals rallied from a six-point hole after three quarters to nip the Spartans. Helena outscored Sentinel 16-9 over the final 8 minutes. Olivia Huntsinger scored 13, Lilly Allen nine and Kassidy Kirgan eight for the Spartans.

Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Glacier 50: Alex Covill couldn't be stopped, knocking down 27 points as the Knights (11-3, 13-5) fought off the Wolfpack with an 18-11 run in the final quarter. Chloe Larsen poured in 19 points and Alix Mund chipped in with eight. Noah Fincher scored 16 for Glacier.

Kalispell Flathead 46, Missoula Big Sky 45: Avery Chouinard scored 17 points and the Bravettes needed every one in nipping the Eagles to close out the regular season. Akilah Kubi added 13 for Flathead. Kadynce Couture scored 16 for Big Sky.

Western A divisional in Ronan

Championship

Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 42: Frenchtown secured divisional bragging rights with the win Saturday night. The win came a day after Frenchtown earned its first state berth in seven years. Madison Kaufman led Frenchtown with 21 points and Mason Quinn added 16. Layne Kearns scored 15 points for Hamilton and Taylor McCarthy added 12.

Western B divisional in Anaconda

Championship

Bigfork 60, Loyola Sacred Heart 31: The Valkyries rolled to the divisional title behind 21 points by Braedon Gunlock, 14 by Paeton Gunlock and 11 by Madison Chappuis. The Breakers will play Anaconda in a challenge game on Monday at 6 p.m. in Anaconda.

Third place

Anaconda 48, Florence 46: Kenzy Pickering scored 14 points for the Falcons and Trista Williams added 10 in the Saturday game.

Boys high school hockey

The Missoula Bruins split with Helena this weekend at the Glacier Ice Rink. The Bruins came out with a 4-0 win on Saturday night, backed by senior goaltender Quinn Heggen’s shutout. Helena bounced back on Sunday with a 4-3 win. Senior Brent Wildeboer had two goals and two assists on the weekend for the Bruins. They have one more league weekend at Havre before the state tournament begins in Whitefish on March 10.

Dog sled racing

It was an exciting day of dog mushing Saturday in the 10th Annual Flathead Classic Sled Dog Race near Olney. First in the six-dog class was Matt Johnson of Belt. First in for the four-dog class was Brad Kassing of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Jessica Pullman finished in first place running the one-dog skijoring pro class in 7 minutes 33 seconds. That race is 2.5 miles.

Men's college tennis

Sacramento State won for the seventh time in its last eight matches with a 5-2 victory over visiting Montana (4-5) on Saturday. The Hornets won the doubles point, and received singles wins from Mark Keki, Mate Voros, Jan Silva and Ori Maior.

Fernando Perez won at No. 3 singles for the Grizzlies. Teammate Guillermo Martin won at No. 6.

Sacramento State improved to 8-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference, and 6-0 at home. Montana dropped to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in league play. The 8-3 record is the Hornets' best 11-match start since the 2007 team was also 8-3.

The Hornets have lost just once since Jan. 22, and have defeated both of their Big Sky opponents (Portland State was the other) by 5-2 scores.

"Losing conference matches is brutal, but all-in-all, I'm incredibly proud of our young team and the fight they brought against this talented Sac State team," UM coach Jason Brown said. "Zero excuses. The best team won today but considering this is our first match outside since early October, and we were basically stuck in our hotel room for the last two days due to rain, it was probably as good a performance as we could hope for."

Sacramento State won the doubles point for the eighth time this season, getting victories at No. 1 from Keki/Voros, and No. 3 from Hayden Rand/Maior. In singles, Keki (No. 1), Voros (No. 2) and Maior (No. 5) each won in straight sets. Silva won his match at No. 4 in three sets. Sacramento State clinched the match quickly as the Hornets won three of the first four singles matchups to earn the necessary four points.