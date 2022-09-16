Area sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky volleyball team sweeps Butte

High school volleyball

Missoula Big Sky rolled to a home sweep over Butte Thursday, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22. Shannon McGee led the Eagles in kills with seven and aces with two. Teammate Rece Sandau dished out 19 assists and collected 10 digs. Jordan Whitmire had 12 digs.

Polson won a thriller at Ronan, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13. Lucy Violett had 13 kills and Hannah Simpson 11 for the Pirates. Avery Starr dished out 36 assists. For Ronan, Leina Ulutoa had 11 kills.

Dillon swept Frenchtown Thursday, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22. Bella Powell had nine kills and Izzy Cahall 13 assists for the Broncs. McKenna Kreis had 10 digs for Frenchtown.

Charlo stopped St. Regis Thursday, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17. Hayleigh Smith had nine kills and Leah Cahoon seven aces for the Vikings. Bailey Hutchinson had six aces and four kills for the Tigers.

Valley Christian swept Flathead Valley Home School, 25-12, 25-20, 25-9. Butte Central swept Corvallis, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22. Thompson Falls swept Eureka, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21. Drummond swept Victor, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18. Florence swept Deer Lodge, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Hot Springs outlasted Superior, 20-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-11. Whitefish won at Libby, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13, 25-19. Macey Halvorsen had 10 kills for the Loggers.

High school golf

Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate earned medalist honors in the two-day Kalispell Invitational Thursday, carding a score of 75-76-151. Polson's Ashley took second at 82-80-162 and the Pirates won the seven-team race with a score of 723. Whitefish won the boys team title behind Johnny Nix's medalist score of 72-73-145.

High school soccer

The Columbia Falls boys ended Whitefish's 63-match winning streak with a 2-1 win in Whitefish Thursday. The Wildcats moved to 6-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 6-1. Kai Golan scored both goals for Columbia Falls. Sam Dow scored for Whitefish.

The Whitefish girls blanked visiting Columbia Falls Thursday, 4-0. Olivia Genovese had two goals for the Bulldogs.