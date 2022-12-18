Area sports roundup: Missoula Bruins hockey team takes third in Bozeman Cup

Boys high school hockey

The Missoula Bruins took third in the Bozeman Cup tournament this past weekend. Missoula finished with a record of 2-1-1 and beat Jackson Hole twice in a row by scores of 4-0 and 4-3 (in OT) to finish the weekend. In the consolation final, the Bruins came back from a 3-goal deficit with 6 minutes left in the game to force overtime. Ethan Elam had five goals in the four games and Sam Swain had two goals, including the overtime winner, and three assists.

Boys high school basketball

Two Eagle River drubbed Alberton on Saturday, 69-18. Devon Arlee scored 18 points and Thomas Spotted Eagle added 10 for the Eagles. Jonah Renavd scored six points for the Panthers.

Hamilton whipped Hardin Saturday, 71-48. Asher Magness paved the way with 17 points and Cole Dickemore chipped in with 12 for the balanced Broncs in their runaway win. Tyler Jette added eight for Hamilton, which saw 10 players score.

Frenchtown trumped Lockwood, 69-42. Kellen Klimpel paced four Broncs in double figures with 17 points. Carter Anciaux added 14, Connor Michaud 13 and Sully Belcourt 12 for Frenchtown.

Plains edged Troy Saturday, 46-40. The duo of Jayden Weeks and Darren Standeford knocked down 18 points each for the Horsemen, with Eduardo Perianez chipping in eight.

Arlee moved to 4-1 with an 83-72 win over Charlo, The Warriors used a big third quarter to take command of the game. Keaton Piedalue drained 23 points for the Vikings; Hayden Hollow drained 19 and Wesley Anderson 15. No scoring results were available for Arlee.

St. Regis stopped Noxon Saturday, 85-59. Caleb Ball led with 21 points, John Pruitt added 16 and Kaleb Park chipped in with 12 as the Tigers overpowered the Red Devils. Hunter Stolla helped with nine for St. Regis.

Seeley-Swan stomped Victor, 60-38. Landon Nuttall and Jordan Mclane scored nine points each in a losing effort for the Pirates. No statistics were available from Seeley-Swan.

Bozeman Gallatin beat Kalispell Flathead Saturday, 57-34. Eli Hunter scored 14 points, Quinn Clark and Zad Rodarts added 11 apiece, and the Raptors (2-1) raced to a 19-6 first-quarter lead on the way to routing the Braves. Noah Cummings scored 15 to lead Flathead.

Girls high school basketball

Polson posted a win over Libby Saturday, 40-14. Mila Hawk topped all scorers with eight points and the Pirates broke open a close game with a 17-0 second quarter. Samantha Rensvold and Nikki Kendall added seven each for Polson. Rylee Boltz scored six for the Loggers.

Bigfork trounced St. Ignatius on Saturday, 65-19. Braeden Gunlock had a big night with 24 points and Ava Davey had her back with 11 as the Valkyries rolled over the Bulldogs. Paeten Gunlock added nine for Bigfork.

Drummond drubbed Darby Saturday, 50-17. Kimber Parsons dropped 24 points and Lizzy Perry added 10 as the Trojans (5-1) took a 23-0 first-quarter lead. Sierra Reed netted 11 points to lead Darby.

Noxon knocked off St. Regis Saturday, 54-48. Emily Brown scored 18 points and Seanna Richter nine for the Red Devils, with Callie Cano contributing eight. Macy Hill carried the Tigers with 25 points and Lilly Sansom added nine.

Seeley-Swan stomped Victor 65-10. Emily Maughan single-handedly doubled the Pirates' scoring with 22 points and Dani Sexton helped with 12 for the Blackhawks. Ava Thornsberry added 10 for Seeley-Swan.

Bozeman Gallatin outlasted Kalispell Flathead Saturday, 40-34. Jada Davis produced half of the Raptors' points with 20 and Jaeli Jenkins chipped in with 11 in a tight win over the Bravettes. Aspen Evenson did her part with eight for Gallatin.

Hardin beat Hamilton on Saturday, 54-46. Aiyanna Big Man scored 19 points and Dierra Takes Enemy added 15 to lead the Bulldogs over the Broncs on the second day of the Lockwood Tip-Off.