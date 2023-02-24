Western AA boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Flathead 29: The Class AA state-ranked Knights led by 14 points at halftime and cruised to the Thursday road win. Connor Dick paced Hellgate with 15 points, followed by Easton Sant with 10 and Mario Rosemond nine. Noah Cummings scored nine points for the Braves.

Kalispell Glacier 68, Missoula Big Sky 38: Kaid Buls and Xavier Stout led a balanced Wolfpack attack with 13 points apiece in the Thursday home win. Josiah Cuaresma scored 16 points for the Eagles and Aidan Beard added 10.

Helena Capital 62, Missoula Sentinel 43: Multi-sport standout Kade McDonough scored 12 points for the Spartans in the loss.

Western A boys in Ronan

Columbia Falls 66, Polson 61: Jace Hill tallied 18 points and Alihn Anderson added 13 for the Wildcats in the loser-out win Friday. Espn Fisher scored 20 for the Pirates.

Browning 66, Whitefish 44: Mason Kelch collected 17 points in the Bulldogs' loser-out loss on Friday.

Butte Central 63, Whitefish 41: Jack Sears scored 10 points for the Bulldogs in the Thursday loss.

Western B boys in Anaconda

Thompson Falls 59, Eureka 50: Jacob Britt and Jesse Claridge each collected 13 points for the Blue Hawks in the loser-out win Friday. Trent Truman had 19 for the Lions.

St. Ignatius 78, Arlee 57: Zoran LaFrombois scored 29 points in leading the Bulldogs to the loser-out win Friday.

Bigfork 71, Arlee 58: Colin Wade scored 16 points and Wyatt Johnson added 13 in the Vikings' win Thursday. Ben Old Person-Harlow racked up 33 points for Arlee.

Western C boys in Butte

Darby 51, St. Regis 46: Cullen Duggan scored 18 points and Hooper Reed added 12 as Darby prevailed in the loser-out game Friday. Caleb Ball scored 17 points for St. Regis.

Drummond 59, Charlo 46: Trey Phillips collected 25 points and Colt Parsons added 15 for the Trojans in the loser-out win Friday. Wesley Anderson scored 13 for the Vikings.

Western AA girls basketball

Missoula Hellgate 42, Kalispell Flathead 36: Chloe Larsen led the Knights with 20 points in the home win. Kennedy Moore scored 18 for the Bravettes.

Helena Capital 46, Missoula Sentinel 44 (OT): Jada Clarkson scored 11 for the Bruins. No Spartan stats were submitted.

Western A girls in Ronan

Polson 35, Ronan 28: Nikki Kendall scored seven points and Grace Simonich and Julia Barnard each added five for the Pirates in the loser-out game Friday. Leina Ulutoa scored eight points for the Maidens.

Columbia Falls 58, Stevensville 52: Taryn Borgen tallied 23 points and Hope McAtee added 13 for the Wildkats in the loser-out win Friday. Shilo Lampi scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets.

Dillon 62, Ronan 26: Arianna Zepeda scored nine points for the Maidens in the divisional opener Thursday night.

Western B girls in Anaconda

Bigfork 69, St. Ignatius 25: Paeten Gunlock scored 26 points in leading the Valkyries to the Friday win, which gave them a berth in Saturday's divisional final. Cora Matt scored nine points for the Bulldogs.

Anaconda 69, Deer Lodge 52: Taryn Lamb scored 22 points and Skyla Pierson added 20 for the Wardens in the loser-out game Friday.

Florence 69, Eureka 39: The Falcons rolled in the loser-out game Friday behind 16 points by Trista Williams and 14 by Maggie Schneiter. Remmi Stanger scored 10 points for the Lions.

Western C girls in Butte

Lone Peak 53, Superior 52: Isabella Pereira totaled 16 points and teammates Darby Haskins and Payton Milender each added 10 for the Bobcats in the heartbreaking Thursday loss.

Seeley-Swan 54, Charlo 46: The Blackhawks won the loser-out game Friday behind 22 points by Emily Maughan and 10 by Ava Thornsberry. Seeley McDonald scored 20 points for the Vikings.

Superior 51, Drummond 34: Isabella Pereira paced the Bobcats with 25 points in the loser-out win Friday.

College indoor track and field

Montana senior Morgan Radtke set a career-best score and finished in third place in the pentathlon at the Big Sky Indoor Championships on Thursday in Moscow, Idaho. She set PRs in three of the five events.

Radtke scored 3,618, coming up a single point behind Idaho State's Kylee Dimick in second and 57 behind the Big Sky champion Eliana Coburn from Sacramento State. The Drummond native finished in the top five in four of the events.

"She's one of our fifth-year leaders and is such a great young lady who has so many great things going on in her life getting ready to go off to veterinary school and things like that," UM coach Doug Fraley said. "For her to stay an extra year and get rewarded with a podium finish and a big PR at the conference meet, it's just a fantastic thing."

The Grizzlies also got points from freshman Brooke Stayner, a Sentinel grad who finished in eighth place with a score of 3,409. Big Sky grad Whitney Morrison finished in ninth and Ainsley Shipman in 13th for Montana.

College softball

Montana fell to 0-11 Friday afternoon with a loss to South Dakota, 2-1, in their debut at the Purple Classic in Phoenix. The Coyotes jumped to a 2-0 lead in the fifth and held on. Grace Haegele (0-6) took the loss, allowing four hits and walking four. Julie Phelps had two hits and scored a run for UM.