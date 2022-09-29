Area sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team improves to 9-1

High school soccer

The Western AA-leading Missoula Hellgate boys improved to 9-1 with a home win over Kalispell Flathead Thursday, 9-1. The Knights led 3-0 at halftime thanks to a pair of goals by Tim Scott and one by Brady Reed. In the second half, Hellgate scored six goals, including two by Reed and one each by Luca Musco, Miles Sheflow, Curtis Stevens and Henry Pierce.

The Missoula Big Sky girls posted an 8-3 home win over Kalispell Glacier. Avory DeCoite scored four goals for the Eagles. Michenna George scored two goals and Averi Larson and Kelleigh Staples each had one goal. Mya Hubbard and DeCoite each had two assists and Noel Migliaccio, Dakota Belarde and Delaynee Fisher each had one assist.

High school cross country

Whitefish's Deneb Linton took top individual honors in the boys race Tuesday at the Whitefish Invitational cross country meet. Lilli Rumsey Eash of Kalispell Flathead won the girls race.

Whitefish took the boys team title and Columbia Falls the girls team title.

Linton posted a time of 17 minutes, 21.68 seconds at Whitefish Lake Golf Course. Teammate Mason Genovese (17:22.13) took second and Flathead’s Bauer Hollman was third in 17:34.89.

The Whitefish boys totaled 24 points. The Bulldogs were followed by Flathead (69) and Columbia Falls (76).

Rumsey Eash posted a time of 20:12.59; Siri Erickson of Columbia Falsl was second in 20:29.86.

High school flag football finals in Missoula

The inaugural Montana flag football championships will be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Butte Bulldogs, Flathead Bravettes and Glacier Wolfpack will vie for the title. Butte and Glacier will play first, then the winner will play Flathead at 11 a.m. with a trophy presentation to follow. There is no admission fee.

—406mtsports.com