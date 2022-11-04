Area sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate volleyball team rallies past Missoula Sentinel

High school volleyball

In Western AA divisionals late Friday night at Missoula Hellgate, the Knights posted their biggest win of the season, upsetting crosstown rival Sentinel to earn a spot in Saturday's championship against Helena at 4 p.m. at Big Sky High School. Twice Hellgate came back from a set down in the win, 13-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8. Sentinel will play in loser-out action Saturday. Missoula Big Sky will also play Saturday, staying alive with a loser-out win over Kalispell Glacier, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21. Kalispell Flathead beat Butte in a loser-out match, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17.

In Western A divisionals in East Helena Friday, Polson outlasted Hamilton to reach Saturday afternoon's championship match, 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12. The Broncs will play in a loser-out match Saturday at noon, with the winner facing Polson in the championship. Ronan bounced Columbia Falls in a loser-out match, 3-2. The Maidens later beat Whitefish, 3-1. Corvallis outlasted Dillon in a loser-out match, 3-2. Corvallis later lost to Stevensville in a loser-out match, 25-10, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20. The Yellowjackets went on to beat Ronan Friday night, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14. They will play Hamilton in a loser-out match Saturday.

In Western B divisionals in Florence Friday, Bigfork reached the championship with a win over Thompson Falls, 25-21, 25-13, 16-25, 25-17. The Vikings will play an opponent to be determined Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Florence downed Deer Lodge in a loser-out afternoon match, 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-12. The Falcons ousted St. Ignatius in a morning loser-out match, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12. Ava Philbrick had nine kills and Rylee Yeoman 15 digs for Florence. Eureka bounced Arlee in a loser-out match, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24. Eureka was later eliminated in a loser-out match against Anaconda, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18. The Copperheads then eliminated Florence, 24-26, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.

In Western C divisionals at Manhattan Christian Friday, Seeley-Swan stopped Charlo in a loser-out match, 28-26, 25-22, 17-25, 27-25. The Blackhawks were later eliminated by Drummond, 25-16, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19. Superior stopped Lone Peak in a loser-out match, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21. Tbe Bobcats were the eliminated by Ennis, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 14-25, 15-10.