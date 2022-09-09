Area sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys cross country team wins Flahead Invitational

High school cross country

The Missoula Sentinel boys took top honors in the Flathead Invitational at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell Friday. The Spartans finished with 21 points, outdistancing the rest of the 17 teams by a wide margin. Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius took gold individually with a time of 15:58.39, followed by Sentinel's Callum Coots (16:20.63), Quinn Newman (16:25.06) and Keagan Crosby (16:33.06). Flathead won the 13-team girls event. Lilli Rumsey Eash of the Bravettes took individual gold in 18:51.71, followed by Sentinel's Malia Bradford in 19:09.30.

High school volleyball

Corvallis rallied for a home win over Frenchtown, 16-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11. Olivia Lewis had 12 kills and seven digs for the Blue Devils. Tylin Sorensen and Jess Saturday each had seven aces. McKenna Kreis had 12 digs for the Broncs.

Polson swept past Libby Thursday, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12. Clara Todd led the Pirates in kills with seven, followed by Hannah Simpson with six. Avery Starr collected 21 assists for Polson.

Drummond won a five-set home thriller over rival Philipsburg, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-10. Hamilton stopped Butte Central Thursday, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19. Seeley-Swan swept Darby, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11. Victor beat Lincoln, 3-1. St. Regis edged past Alberton, 3-2.

Hot Springs beat Victor in three sets, 25-16, 25-4, 25-7. Georgia Uski had 13 aces and Lauren Aldridge four kills for the Savage Heat.

High school soccer

The Missoula Big Sky girls dropped a 7-2 decision to Helena Thursday. Avory DeCoite had a goal and assist for the Eagles. Michenna George also had a goal and Emma Keller had an assist. The Hamilton girls beat Loyola Thursday, 6-0.

College volleyball

... in their opener at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. The Grizzlies were slated to play the host teams, UT Rio Grande Valley, on Friday night. Results were not available at press time.

—Missoulian staff