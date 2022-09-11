Area sports roundup: Missoula's Nell wins amateur title in Montana Open golf tourney

Amateur/pro golf

Eric Nell of Missoula and Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene won the three-day Montana Open Sunday at Larchmont. Scores were not available at press time.

Women's college soccer

Montana had victory in sight with a goal lead and less than a minute left in regulation Sunday, but the Grizzlies couldn't hold on at home against non-conference foe Fresno State, settling for a 1-1 tie. The Grizzlies moved to 2-2-4 with their second straight draw. Montana broke a scoreless tie in the 78th minute when Maysa Walters booted the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal with assists from Kayla Rendon Bushmaker and Ava Samuelson. Winless Fresno State (0-5-2) answered at 89:07 when Megan Galvan found an opening in the bottom right corner with assists from Kaelyn Miller and Jaylyn Wright. Montana finished with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

College volleyball

Montana lost its second consecutive volleyball match to UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday, falling to the Vaqueros in three sets in Edinburg, Texas, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.

The Grizzlies fell to 5-4. UTRGV improved to 10-1, winning a program-record 10th consecutive match.

Similar to Friday's match vs. UTRGV, Montana had opportunities in all three sets, holding leads and playing point for point with the Vaqueros, but the Grizzlies were often one step behind or couldn't pull through late in sets.

The match featured 28 ties, with neither team ever holding more than a five-point advantage.

Montana was led offensively by sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark (10 kills on .348 hitting) and junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius (nine kills at a .300 clip). Scherffius also added a team-high four blocks, while Clark had three. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Montana (5-4) hit .241, but UTRGV had its way on offense, hitting .345. The Vaqueros entered the weekend leading the nation for kills, assists and blocks. Montana was, however, able to out-block UTRGV in both matches.

Montana's best chance at a set win came in the second, when it hit .333. After falling behind 4-1, Montana then scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 10-7 lead, tied for its largest lead of the game. During the run, Montana got kills from four different players, in addition to a pair of blocks.

The two teams would see ties at every point from 18-18 through 23-23 before the Vaqueros got back-to-back kills from Claudio Lupescu to win the set.

High school soccer

The Missoula Big Sky girls posted a 2-1 home win over Helena Capital Saturday. Avory DeCoite scored the first goal for the Eagles on an assist by Emma Keller. Michenna George scored the second goal on an assist by DeCoite.