Area sports roundup: Montana Griz spring football game to be held in Hamilton; Flathead sweeps Big Sky in late Tuesday basketball

College football

The annual Griz Spring Game will be held on Friday, April 8, in Hamilton, the Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA) announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the annual spring scrimmage are on sale now at UpWithMontana.com/springgame and cost $10 each. Tickets for the 6 p.m. showcase may be purchased in advance online or at the GSA office in Missoula and will also be available at the door. All proceeds from the event go to the GSA and its mission to provide scholarships to student-athletes.

Opened in 2019, the Hamilton Athletic Complex features a 1,600-seat stadium, lights, and a new artificial turf playing surface.

The annual spring scrimmage was initially set to be held in Hamilton in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic. In the spring of 2021, Montana played two games against Central Washington and Portland State in lieu of an intrasquad scrimmage during the NCAA-sanctioned spring competition window.

The GSA Griz Spring Game was first held in the Bitterroot Valley in 2009 when Corvallis hosted, and was last held in 2019 in Kalispell.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to open their spring practice slate on Wednesday, March 2. Practices will continue each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon through April 8, with a week off over spring break, March 21-25.

Men's college tennis

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranked Montana No. 63 this week – UM's first-ever national ranking.

Off to its best-ever start at 6-0 this spring, the Griz are the top-ranked team in the Big Sky Conference, and the third-highest ranked team in the ITA Mountain Region in this week's top-75, sitting only behind Utah (No. 26) and Denver (No. 54).

The ITA Rankings Algorithm is based on an accumulation of win points and loss points, accounting for a win-loss record, the strength of schedule, and the depth or significance of wins and losses. Montana has seen big success this season with a difficult strength of schedule, beating Air Force (ranked No. 69 this week) 4-3 on Jan. 16 and Boise State 4-3 on Feb. 4.

If the current rankings hold, Montana will play its first match in program history against another ranked opponent on March 18 when the Griz travel to Spokane to play Gonzaga. At 6-1 on the year, the Bulldogs slotted in at No. 46 on this week's ITA rankings.

High school boys basketball

Kalispell Flathead won a 76-73 home thriller over Missoula Big Sky Tuesday night. Jostan Cripe led the Braves with 28 points, followed by Gavin Chouinard with 20 points and Luca Zoeller with 14. Caden Bateman paced the Eagles with 24 points, followed by Louis Sanders with 15 and Shane Shepherd 10.

High school girls basketball

Kalispell Flathead registered a 44-37 win at Missoula Big Sky 37 Tuesday night. Clare Converse led the Bravettes with 13 points and Maddy Moy added 10. Averi Batt led the Eagles with 17 points.

