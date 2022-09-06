Area sports roundup: Montana Grizzly soccer players earn Player of the Week honors

Women's college soccer

After outscoring foes 9-0 over this past weekend, Montana's Delaney Lou Schorr and Allie Larsen swept the Big Sky Soccer Player of the Week honors as the pair earned their first career weekly awards from the conference. Schorr earned offensive honors, while Larsen collected the defensive recognition.

Schorr scored four times on the weekend as Montana shut out both MSU Billings, 6-0, and CSU Bakersfield, 3-0. Schorr, who had just one career goal entering the weekend, scored twice against the Yellowjackets and twice against the Roadrunners as the Grizzlies picked up their first two wins of the season.

Larsen led a back line that allowed just six shots, none of them on goal, as Montana shut out both MSU Billings and CSU Bakersfield. The Grizzlies held the Yellowjackets to just two shots, while holding the Roadrunners to four. Larsen also scored her second career goal against the Yellowjackets to add to her big weekend.

College football

Montana linebacker Braxton Hill of Anaconda has been named Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The junior linebacker led an impressive effort in Montana's 47-0 win over Northwestern State Saturday.

Making his first career start in maroon and silver, Hill was one of Montana's main catalysts on defense, racking up a career-high 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and getting in on a half sack. Overall, the Griz defensive unit held the Demons to just 19 rushing yards and 212 yards of total offense while allowing the visitors to cross into Montana territory just three times.

Pioneer League baseball

Nick Gatewood of the Missoula PaddleHeads was named North Division Batter of the Week for the second time in four weeks. The left-handed infielder went 11 for 25 with two homers, four doubles and six RBIs, helping the PaddleHeads sweep their six-game series against the Range Riders. Gatewood finished off the week with a pair of three-hit performances, driving in two runs in each game and hitting three doubles and a homer. The 25-year-old is pacing the league with 36 doubles, is tied for fourth in the PBL in RBIs, and ranks second in the league in extra-base hits.