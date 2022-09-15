Area sports roundup: Montana Lady Griz finalize nonconference schedule

Women's college basketball

The Montana Lady Griz program finalized its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season recently. The Lady Griz will face a decidedly tougher lineup of opponents in Year 2 under coach Brian Holsinger.

Of Montana’s nine Division I nonconference opponents, three played in the NCAA tournament last season, two made the WNIT, and that doesn’t include California and Wichita State, teams the Lady Griz will face at Loyola Marymount’s tournament over Thanksgiving.

Montana will play four of those five teams that advanced to national tournaments last season on the road.

Montana will play three of its first four regular-season games at home, starting with North Dakota State, a team the Lady Griz defeated 65-63 in Fargo last November on a buzzer-beater by Carmen Gfeller. Four days later will be a road game at Colorado State, against a team that opened last year 10-1 on its way to 21 wins, a spot in the Mountain West championship game and later the WNIT.

The Lady Griz School Day game will make its return on Tuesday, Nov. 15, against Providence (Great Falls), with an 11 a.m. tip.

Montana will host North Dakota on Nov. 20, before heading to Southern California and Loyola Marymount’s tournament. All of which will serve as a prelude for an exciting December lineup of games. The three NCAA tournament opponents Montana will face will all come on the road: at Washington State on Dec. 2; at South Dakota on Dec. 11; and at Gonzaga on Dec. 21.

Sprinkled into that December schedule are home games against Grand Canyon and Montana Tech.

Montana High School Association

The Montana High School Association Executive Board on Monday approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The MSHA board and staff noted the size of the track and field facility at Gallatin High School as a chief concern for the move.

Basketball’s shot clock installation in MSHA gyms for the upcoming season was also discussed in the meeting. Schools will use a shot clock for varsity and sub-varsity games for the 2022-2023. If a school does not a have a shot clock installed, the school is required to contact both the MSHA and the opponents. Those games can be played without a shot clock.

In gyms with shot clocks installed, those games are required to be played with shot clocks utilized. Starting in the 2023-2024 season, schools without a shot clock will not be allowed to host games.