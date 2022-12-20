Area sports roundup: Montana lands 6 on Stats Perform FCS All-American list

College football

Montana landed six players on one of four Stats Perform FCS All-American teams on Tuesday, tied for the most honorees in the Big Sky Conference.

Three Grizzlies were named to defensive team lists, three were named to special teams lists, and one player was named to two different lists by the FCS media outlet.

After breaking the Big Sky record for most career tackles, Robby Hauck was named to the first-team defense. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell and cornerback Justin Ford were each named to the defensive second team, while Malik Flowers earned a place on the second team as a kick returner and Junior Bergen was named to the second team as a punt returner.

FCS Punter of the Year Patrick Rohrbach doubled up on All-America honors, named to the Stats Perform second team and to its Freshman All-America team as well.

Girls high school basketball

Class B Bigfork improved to 5-0 by beating Class A Columbia Falls 69-46 on Monday. Scout Nadeau piled up 20 points, Braeden Gunlock added 16 and Ava Davey chipped in 14 for the Valkyries as they totaled 50 points to outscore the Wildkats themselves.

Stevensville handed East Helena its first loss by using a 37-20 second half to turn a 27-23 halftime deficit into a 60-47 win Monday. Claire Hutchison poured in 22 points for the Yellowjackets, while Shilo Lampi added 11. Dymon Root scored 15 to pace the Vigilantes.

Boys high school basketball

Stevensville came close to earning its first win but was outscored 25-18 in the second half after leading 30-29 at the break against East Helena in a 54-48 loss Monday. Ted Tackes led the Yellowjackets with 14 points, while Kellan Beller added 11. Colter Charlesworth dropped 19 points to lead the Vigilantes.

Columbia Falls built a 39-31 lead entering the fourth quarter and held off Bigfork for a 48-43 win Monday. Isak Epperly scored 14 points to lead the Vikings.

Boys high school wrestling

Kalispell Flathead won the 51st annual two-day Tri-State tournament that concluded on Saturday in Coeur d'Alene. It is the first time Flathead has won the event since 2008, according to coach Jeff Thompson.

The two-time defending Class AA state champions finished with 248.5 points. Post Falls (Idaho) was second with 229.5 points and Orting (Washington) third with 218 points. At 170 pounds, Anders Thompson finished first for Flathead. He was also named the Outstanding Wrestler of the prestigious tourney. At 160 pounds, Gabe Lake also wrestled to the championship for Flathead.

The 10 placers for the Braves included: 98 pounds, Dayton Naldrett, 8th; 113, Diesel Thompson, 3rd; 145, Logan Stansberry, 7th; 152, Cade Troupe, 3rd; 160, Gabe Lake, 1st; 170, Anders Thompson, 1st; 170, Gunnar Thompson, 3rd; 182, Xander Winter, 8th; 182, Noah Poe-Hatten, 2nd; 195, Sawyer Troupe, 3rd.

“What a great weekend for Flathead wrestling! It was just so fun to watch this team's momentum as the tournament progressed. The tougher the matches, the better this team performs! This team just never backs down. We were very aggressive and always looked to strike first," Thompson, who noted the tourney is considered one of the toughest in the Northwest United States, said in an email to 406mtsports.com.