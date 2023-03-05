Montana men's tennis team posts home win over Eastern Washington

The Grizzlies earned their first Big Sky Conference dual win Sunday afternoon, blanking Eastern Washington 7-0 at the Peak Racquet Club.

Montana improved to 1-1 in league play and 5-5 overall. Both of the Grizzlies' dual wins against NCAA Division I competition have come against the Eagles (3-6).

Montana swept in doubles competition, with George Russell and Gustav Theilgaard winning at No. 1, Tom Bittner and Fernando Perez at No. 2 and Moritz Stoeger and Guillermo Martin at No. 3. In singles, Theilgaard won in straight sets at No. 1 and teammates Bittner, Stoeger, Sam Baldwin, Martin and Russell matched the feat.

Montana will host NAIA Lewis-Clark State in a doubleheader next Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Montana softball team blasted by San Diego State

The Grizzlies fell to 0-20 Sunday with a loss to the Aztecs at the San Diego Classic, 16-0 in five innings. Montana dropped a total of five games at the three-day event by a combined score of 54-4.

The Grizzlies will be back in action Friday when they play in the Seattle Invitational. They will battle UNLV at 1 p.m. and host Seattle University at 3:30 p.m.

Missoula Lady Bruins take third at state

The Missoula Lady Bruins took third in the U19 state tournament Sunday with a 6-0 win over the Havre Ice Hawks in Butte. Liza Shadow and Elsa Jehle scored in the first period. Amelia Richmond and Shadow scored in the second period. Jehle and Rayah Nelson scored in the third period.

Missoula's Nelson and Liv Thorne-Thomsen were named second team all-state.

Iditarod sled dog race mushers start Sunday

The race to Nome started Sunday for 33 mushers in this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska. Included on the list was Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake.

The mushers will travel nearly a thousand miles (1,609 kilometers) over the unforgiving Alaska winterscape, climbing over two mountain ranges, mushing on frozen rivers and streams and across the treacherous Bering Sea ice. The winner is expected to drive their sled dog team down Nome's Front Street to the iconic burled arch finish line in about 10 days.