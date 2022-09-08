Area sports roundup: Montana soccer team battles Colorado State to tie

Women's college soccer

Montana battled Colorado State to a scoreless tie Thursday in Fort Collins. The Rams held a 5-4 edge in shots on goal but the Grizzlies piled up 13 shots overall to nine for the hosts. Camellia Xu made five saves for UM (2-2-3). Colorado State moved to 3-1-1.

High school golf

Tyler Avery of Kalispell Glacier earned medalist honors in leading the Wolfpack to first place team honors in the boys division Thursday in the Butte High School Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs. Avery finished at 142. Sentinel finished third behind Colin McCarthy's score of 161. Belgrade won the girls team race at 781, followed by Hellgate at 789. Anna Stensrud of Hellgate and Chloe Tanner each shot 170 to lead the girls individually.

High school soccer

The Sentinel boys battled Kalispell Glacier to a 2-2 tie Tuesday. Arthur Boute and Ivan Shadow scored for the Spartans. Bridger Dalla Betta and Joey Paolini scored for the Wolfpack.

Reagan Brisendine racked up five goals in leading the Kalispell Glacier girls to an 8-2 win over Missoula Sentinel Tuesday. It marked the Wolfpack's first win in five matches. Brisendine also had two assists. Emmery Schmidt scored two goals and had two assists. Calista Wroble scored and had two assists for Glacier. No information was provided on Sentinel's goals.

High school volleyball

The Helena High volleyball team opened up Western AA Conference play on Tuesday night with a home sweep of Missoula Big Sky. Helena opened the match with a 25-18 win in the first set and won the second 25-20 and the third 25-17. The Bengals out-hit Big Sky to the tune of 35 kills to 25. Helena had 26 assists compared to 24 for Big Sky. Both teams finished with six aces, while Helena had four blocks compared to two for the Eagles, who led in digs with 31 compared to 19 for HHS.

Lauren Heuiser had a stellar outing. The Carroll College signee had 14 kills and two blocks, as well as four digs. Kim Feller pitched in with 23 assists and two aces. Morin Blaise contributed with five digs and two aces.

Men's college basketball

The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday.

Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington.

MSU also received a Blue Ribbon preseason All-Big Sky selection: reigning league MVP and defensive player of the year Jubrile Belo. The senior big man is joined by Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz, Weber State’s Dillon Jones, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters and Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone on the all-conference team.

The Bobcats went 27-8 last season and reached the NCAA tournament, while UM finished 18-14 and lost to Weber State in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals.

