Montana softball team stumbles at San Diego Classic

The Grizzlies dropped a 6-3 decision to Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Allie Brock (0-6) took the loss for Montana (0-18), allowing five earned runs on six hits with five walks. Shelby Frutoz earned the pitching win, holding the Grizzlies to one run in her two innings of duty.

Montana outhit Long Beach State, 7-6. Junior Elise Ontiveros led the Grizzlies, going 2 for 3 with one run scored. Junior teammate Kelly Sweyer smacked a home run and collected two RBIs.

Montana played San Diego Saturday night, looking for revenge after a 12-0 loss Friday night. The Grizzlies will finish up with a Sunday morning game in the tournament against the host team, San Diego State.

Flathead's Halverson, Poplar's Gorder compete at women's wrestling nationals

Jazmin Gorder of Poplar and Hania Halverson of Kalispell Flathead competed at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.

Gorder, who was entered in the tourney at 123 pounds for Minot State, opened the tourney with victory by pin before suffering two consecutive defeats.

Gorder will now have her name in the Minot State women's wrestling history book, with the first win at nationals for the school and the first win in the championship bracket according to an article on the Minot State athletics website.

Halverson, wrestling for Colorado Mesa University, posted an 0-2 record competing at 123 pounds.