Area sports roundup: Nell, Grove early leaders in Montana Open at Larchmont

Adult golf

Eric Nell of Missoula and Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene are the leaders after the first round of the three-day Montana Open at Larchmont. Nell leads the amateur division after firing a score of 69. Grove leads the pro division after carding 68.

High school football

Hot Springs picked up its first win of the season, trouncing visiting Twin Bridges, 40-6. Jody Page scored the first TD for the hosts on a 17-yard pass from Nick McAllister. Johnny Waterbury then scored on a 2-yard run. Quincy Stiles scored the third TD for the hosts on a 55-yard pass from McAllister. Garth Parker added a 4-yard TD run and Stiles scored on an 11-yard pass from McAllister before Waterbury finished up the scoring onslaught with a 29-yard TD pass from McAllister.

Class B fourth-ranked Bigfork moved to 2-0 with a 55-6 win over Conrad. Eureka bounced visiting Fairfield, 34-16. Shepherd stopped Thompson Falls in Butte, 20-0. Class C 8-player ninth-ranked St. Ignatius moved to 3-0 with a big home win over Valley Christian, 70-12.

Class A top-ranked Hamilton held on for a home win over Frenchtown, 27-20. Dillon posted a home win over Corvallis, 45-6. Columbia Falls dumped visiting Ronan, 44-16. Second-ranked Helena Capital whipped visiting Kalispell Flathead, 51-14. Whitefish recorded a 34-20 home win over Butte Central. Cascade whipped Deer Lodge, 52-14. Arlee beat Darby, 22-20, behind two touchdowns by Knoll.

High school volleyball

Thompson Falls beat visiting Deer Lodge Friday, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21. Avery Burgess collected eight kills and Olivia Harnett had nine assists for the Blue Hawks.

Bigfork rolled to a home win over Anaconda Friday, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13. Kalispell Flathead outlasted host Butte on Friday, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15. Hot Springs posted a home sweep over Charlo, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22. Eureka stopped St. Ignatius, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17.

College volleyball

After winning its opener against Prairie View A&M, Montana was swept by host UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday night in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas.

The Vaqueros, who lost their season opener to UNLV in five sets but have since won eight straight matches, won the first set with relative ease before the next two were battles from start to finish, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.

Paige Clark paced Montana with a dozen kills, being in double figures for the eighth straight match to begin the season. Middle blocker Ellie Scherffius – who ranks second in the Big Sky for hitting – again was extremely efficient, totaling seven kills at a .500 clip. On the day she had 16 total kills on .483 hitting.

Senior libero Sarina Moreno, a Sentinel grad, had a strong night with 17 digs and several coverages that Lawrence singled out after the match.

—Missoulian staff